US redraws the lines on the Muslim Brotherhood

The group now finds itself facing an international shift that is steadily narrowing its room for manoeuvre. This comes at a time when it seeks to reclaim the influence it once enjoyed before being rejected across much of the Arab world, despite finding backing in some Middle Eastern and European countries. A formal designation would fundamentally alter this situation, reshaping US policy toward the group and directly affecting efforts to confront the Muslim Brotherhood, its networks, and its political and financial influence both within the US and globally.