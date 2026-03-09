GOLD/FOREX
UAE welcomes US decision designating Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as terrorist organisation

UAE reaffirms  support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
United Nations peacekeepers stand near an airstrip in Akobo, South Sudan, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.
AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Donald Trump designating the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan as a terrorist organisation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US decision reflects the ongoing and systematic efforts undertaken by President Trump’s administration to halt excessive violence against civilians and address the destabilising activities carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood in Sudan, which undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in the country.

The ministry added that the step represents a key measure within US efforts to deprive the Muslim Brotherhood of the resources that enable it to engage in, support, or justify acts of extremism, hatred, and terrorism.

The UAE also reaffirmed its support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and strengthening regional and global security and stability.

