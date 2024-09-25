Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday performed funeral prayers over the bodies of UAE Armed Forces martyrs, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji.

Al Balushi and Al Tunaiji were among the four Armed Forces men who lost their lives during an accident while they were in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi performed funeral prayers after Maghrib (sunset) prayers at Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Al Jurf area in Ajman.

The funeral prayers were performed alongside Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department; a number of sheikhs, senior officials, directors of local and federal departments, citizens, and members of the Arab-Islamic communities residing in the country.

The bodies of the two martyrs were buried in Al Jurf Cemetery.

The Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, praying to God Almighty to bless the martyrs of the homeland with His mercy and to live in His spacious paradise with the martyrs, friends and the righteous, and to inspire patience and solace to their families.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence had announced that four members of the UAE Armed Forces were martyred and nine others injured in an accident that occurred on Tuesday evening, while they were carrying out their duty in the country.

The Ministry of Defence extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, asking Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon them.

The ministry confirmed that the injured are receiving the necessary medical care and expressed its hope for a speedy recovery for them.

Military funeral held for UAE martyrs

WAM

The Ministry of Defence held a solemn military funeral at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi to honour the four UAE Armed Forces martyrs who lost their lives in an accident while serving their country. The martyrs are Corporal Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, Soldier Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Soldier Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji, and Soldier Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi.