Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on Wednesday visited those injured in an accident in the country in which four UAE Armed Forces men lost their lives in the line of duty on Tuesday.
In a post on his X account, he said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the UAE on the martyrdom of four brave UAE Armed Forces men who lost their lives in an accident in the country while in the line of duty. Today, I visited the injured men receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital. We truly wish them a swift recovery.”
He added: “The sacrifices of our Armed Forces heroes and martyrs will always remain in our hearts and minds. With their devotion to safeguard the UAE’s progress and integrity, they continue to set an example for noble service to the nation.”