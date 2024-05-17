Abu Dhabi: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Friday honoured the families of two Emirati martyrs, Lieutenant Mohammed Obaid Mubarak and Lieutenant Saud Khamis Al Hosani, from the Abu Dhabi Police. The two officers lost their lives in a traffic accident while responding to a police report.

In a heartfelt message on X platform, Sheikh Saif expressed deep pride and respect for the fallen officers. “With feelings of pride and honour, we presented the medal of duty to the families of the two heroic martyrs, Lieutenant Mohammed Obaid Mubarak and Lieutenant Saud Khamis Al Hosani, from the Abu Dhabi Police, who died in a traffic accident while responding to a police report, in recognition of their dedication and keenness to perform the sacred professional duty to protect lives and property,” he said.