Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to captivate the nation with his wise and visionary messages.

In his latest series of reflections, beginning with “Life has taught me,” Sheikh Mohammed once again inspires with his profound insights, offering a powerful vision for unity, ambition, and progress.

In an inspiring video, he said: “We believe that the road to unity is paved with goodness, prosperity, and strength for all people. And even if we cannot unite on earth, why not unite in our hearts?”

He continued by emphasising that the true driver of development is not material wealth, but ambition:

“What propels people forward is not abundance, but great ambition. We are human, and it is inspiration and ambition that motivate us more than anything else.”