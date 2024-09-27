Tashkent: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, visited the Hazrat Imam Mosque in Tashkent on Friday. Sheikh Hamdan is currently on an official visit to Uzbekistan.

During a tour of the mosque and its surrounding areas, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the monument's rich history, its unique architectural design, and the intricate Islamic decorations that adorn its walls. His visit also included a tour of the mosque's outer courtyard and library, which houses an extensive collection of rare manuscripts and valuable books.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed about the history of the Hazrati Imam Complex, one of Tashkent's most prominent Islamic landmarks, which encompasses the Hazrat Imam Mosque.

The Complex serves not only as a significant site for religious observance but also as a prominent historical and tourist attraction in Uzbekistan.