Emiratis in UK urged to exercise caution amid Storm Goretti

The Embassy highlighted that these severe weather conditions could lead to challenging travel and temporary disruptions to some public services. Citizens are advised to follow all safety instructions and guidance issued by local authorities, including weather alerts and travel advisories.

The UAE Embassy in London has urged Emirati citizens in the United Kingdom to exercise caution as Storm Goretti brings exceptionally strong winds, heavy snowfall, and significant rainfall to parts of the country. The Embassy issued the warning on Friday via its official social media channels.

The Embassy also recommended that citizens register with the Tawajudi service, which allows for direct communication in emergency situations and ensures timely support and assistance if needed.

