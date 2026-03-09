Emirati racer Amna Al Qubaisi makes history

For Al Qubaisi, the move represents an important step forward in her racing career and another opportunity to represent the UAE on the international stage. “I’m incredibly excited,” she said. “Competing in the Pro class is a huge step forward in my career. It’s a very competitive championship and the level of drivers on the grid is extremely high, so for me this season is about learning as much as possible, pushing myself and continuing to grow as a driver.”

“It’s a very special moment for me,” she said. “Being the first female driver in the Pro class is something I’m really proud of, but at the same time I want to be seen simply as a driver competing at the highest level.”

“My main expectation is to learn as much as possible during the weekend,” she said. “It will be my first time racing there, so the focus will be on building confidence with the car and continuing to improve every session.”

