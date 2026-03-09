Emirati racer Amna Al Qubaisi makes history

25-year-old becomes first female driver in Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Pro class
Dubai: Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi is set to make history this season as she becomes the first female driver to compete in the Pro class of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia.
The 25-year-old will line up against a grid of around 30 drivers from across Asia and beyond in one of the region’s most competitive GT racing series. Al Qubaisi is also the only female driver on the 2026 grid.
For Al Qubaisi, the move represents an important step forward in her racing career and another opportunity to represent the UAE on the international stage. “I’m incredibly excited,” she said. “Competing in the Pro class is a huge step forward in my career. It’s a very competitive championship and the level of drivers on the grid is extremely high, so for me this season is about learning as much as possible, pushing myself and continuing to grow as a driver.”
Al Qubaisi has been breaking new ground for Emirati drivers since the early stages of her career. At just 18, she became the first Emirati woman to compete internationally in single-seater racing when she joined the Italian Formula 4 Championship.
In 2019, she made further history by becoming the first Arab woman to win a Formula 4 race during the F4 UAE Trophy Round at Yas Marina Circuit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.
Since then, she has continued to compete internationally, representing the UAE across several championships while steadily building experience in one of the most competitive environments in motorsport.
Her participation in the Pro class of Porsche Carrera Cup Asia marks another historic step, as she becomes the first female driver to compete in the championship’s top category.
“It’s a very special moment for me,” she said. “Being the first female driver in the Pro class is something I’m really proud of, but at the same time I want to be seen simply as a driver competing at the highest level.”
“If this milestone can inspire young girls in the UAE and around the world to believe that they can pursue motorsport professionally, then that means a lot to me.”
The Porsche Carrera Cup Asia features drivers competing in identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars, placing a strong emphasis on driver skill, precision and consistency throughout the season.
For Al Qubaisi, adapting to the car has been one of the key challenges ahead of the new campaign.
“The car is quite different from what I’ve driven before,” she explained. “The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup is very pure in the way it drives where it really rewards precision and confidence.”
“There are no driver aids like traction control in the same way you might find in other cars, so it’s all about driver input and understanding the balance of the car.”
The season-opening round takes place at Shanghai International Circuit from March 13—15 as part of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend.
The championship will then travel to Zhuhai International Circuit in China before heading to Fuji Speedway in Japan, which returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019.
Drivers will also compete at the Bangsaen street circuit in Thailand in July alongside the Bangsaen Grand Prix before racing at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for a triple-header round in August.
The season concludes in October at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit as part of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Many of the circuits on the calendar will be new territory for the Emirati driver, making preparation a key part of her approach ahead of race weekends.
“Preparation is very important,” Al Qubaisi said. “I spend a lot of time studying onboard videos and working on the simulator before arriving at the track.”
“Once I’m there, it’s about building up step by step, understanding the circuit and adapting as quickly as possible.”
The opening round in Shanghai is expected to be particularly demanding, with drivers having limited track time during a Formula One race weekend.
“My main expectation is to learn as much as possible during the weekend,” she said. “It will be my first time racing there, so the focus will be on building confidence with the car and continuing to improve every session.”
Despite the challenge ahead, Al Qubaisi remains focused on steady progress throughout the campaign.
“My main goal is to continue developing as a driver and gain as much experience as possible in the championship,” she said.
“Of course I want to be competitive and fight for strong results, but this year is also about learning the car, learning the tracks and building a strong foundation for the future.”
Representing the UAE remains one of the strongest motivations for the Emirati racer as she prepares for the season ahead.
“It means a lot to me,” she said. “Representing the UAE on an international stage is always a huge honour.”
“The UAE has supported motorsport and young athletes in many ways, and I’m very proud to carry my country’s flag wherever I race.”
For Al Qubaisi, success this season will not only be measured by results but also by the progress she makes across the year.
“A successful season for me would be one where I see clear progress from the beginning to the end of the year,” she said.
“If I can consistently improve, challenge myself against such a strong field and finish the season knowing I’ve taken a big step forward in my career, that would be something I’d be very proud of.”