Embracing tradition: Ramadan Ghabga in Emirati homes explained

As we observe Ramadan this year, we look at the gathering that defines this season
Dubai: During Ramadan, you will find many social traditions bring families and communities together across the UAE. One of these gatherings is known as the 'Ghabga', a social meeting that usually takes place after Taraweeh prayers and before suhoor.
The gathering focuses on spending time with family and friends, sharing light food, and enjoying the calm atmosphere of Ramadan nights. But what does it truly mean?
The word “ghabga” is more widely associated with Kuwait, where the term has long been used to describe evening Ramadan gatherings held between iftar and suhoor.
Over time, the word became familiar across other Gulf societies, including the UAE, where similar social visits during Ramadan already existed. Today, the term is commonly used across the region to refer to these late-night gatherings.
In Emirati homes, the ghabga is usually organised in a relaxed family setting. The gathering often takes place in the living room or majlis, where families prepare the space to reflect the spirit of Ramadan. Lanterns, cushions, and traditional decorations are often used to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests.
Preparation for the evening often begins earlier in the day. Seating areas are arranged and tables are prepared with different plates, sweets, and drinks. The food served during a ghabga is usually lighter than the main iftar meal. It often includes dates, small savoury dishes, desserts, and drinks such as Arabic coffee, tea, and juices.
Some items are prepared at home, while others may be ordered in advance to help with hosting when more guests are expected.
The ghabga is also a social occasion where many women and girls enjoy dressing up. It is common to see them wearing colourful traditional makhawer (traditional Emirati attire), which are often chosen specially for the evening. Hair is usually styled, and some may add simple accessories or jewellery. This preparation adds to the festive feeling of the night and reflects the importance of the gathering as a social moment during Ramadan.
Guests usually arrive gradually throughout the evening, and conversations often continue late into the night. Family members, friends, neighbours, and sometimes colleagues gather to talk, share food, and spend time together in a comfortable home environment.
Although the term “ghabga” became widely recognised in the Gulf through its use in Kuwait, the practice of gathering during Ramadan evenings has long existed across the region.
In the UAE today, the ghabga remains a meaningful tradition that brings people together in homes, combining hospitality, social connection, and the special atmosphere of Ramadan nights.