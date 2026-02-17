Police urge public to ignore unknown advertisements and social media messages.
Each year during the holy month of Ramadan, incidents of so-called “online begging” re-emerge, as fraudsters exploit the prevailing atmosphere of compassion and generosity to solicit financial assistance from donors through internet platforms and social media. Authorities have warned the public against engaging with such appeals, stressing that charitable donations and zakat payments must only be made through officially licensed and accredited organizations in the UAE.
The Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its “Stay Alert” awareness campaign, cautioned against a wide range of fraudulent schemes targeting community members. These include fake charity fundraising campaigns, fraudulent Ramadan product offers, counterfeit goods promotions, phone and SMS financial scams, phishing links, requests to update banking details, and false prize claims. Officials emphasized that legitimate government entities never request confidential information via phone calls or text messages. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
The police urged the public not to respond to unknown advertisements or messages circulating on social media platforms and messaging applications that exploit Ramadan themes. Individuals wishing to give charity were advised to do so exclusively through authorized charitable institutions and legally approved channels. Suspected cases can be reported by calling 8002626 or sending relevant information via SMS to 2828.
The Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation of Dubai Police also warned that scammers and beggars are taking advantage of the humanitarian spirit associated with Ramadan to generate illicit profits through online begging campaigns across digital platforms. The authority reiterated the importance of avoiding interaction with any individual or entity seeking donations electronically outside official channels.
Dubai Police clarified that Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumors and cybercrimes criminalizes online begging. Under Article 51, offenders may face up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of no less than Dh10,000, or both penalties if they solicit money using information technology by any means.
Members of the public are encouraged to report beggars by calling the toll-free number 901, using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police smart application, or submitting reports via the E-Crime online platform.
These awareness efforts form part of Dubai Police’s annual anti-begging campaign, launched under the slogan “A Conscious Society Free of Begging,” which runs throughout Ramadan. The initiative aims to combat both individual and organized begging while strengthening public awareness about donating only through reliable and official channels.
The campaign is implemented in cooperation with partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, to preserve the country’s civilised image by preventing and reducing begging practices.
For its part, the UAE Cybersecurity Council warned citizens and residents about falling victim to fraudsters who exploit the sanctity of Ramadan by falsely claiming charitable intent to collect donations for the poor and needy. The Council revealed that approximately 1,200 cases of online begging were detected during 2024 alone.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, highlighted the growing risks posed by online begging, which has spread significantly in recent years. He explained that criminals leverage modern technologies and social media platforms to manipulate emotions and unlawfully obtain money.
He pointed to various tactics used by scammers, including fake accounts, emotionally charged images and videos, deepfake impersonations of real individuals, and fraudulent websites designed to deceive donors.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted that the national cybersecurity ecosystem plays a pivotal role in addressing the phenomenon. The Council deploys advanced technologies to detect fake accounts and websites, analyze fraud patterns, and track suspicious financial transfers. Coordination with law enforcement agencies and financial institutions also enables the shutdown of fraudulent accounts and the pursuit of perpetrators.
He confirmed that more than 1,200 cases were monitored last year, underscoring the urgent need to enhance community awareness about verifying the legitimacy of donation requests and recipient entities.
“The community represents the first line of defense against cyber threats,” he said, urging citizens and residents to verify any online donation requests and report suspicious cases immediately to relevant authorities.
The Council outlined several preventive measures to avoid falling victim to online scams:
Do not respond to donation requests received via social media from unknown sources.
Donate only through officially licensed and authorized organizations in the UAE.
Never share credit card details online without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.
Confirm the authenticity of official social media accounts before interacting.
Be cautious of emotional appeals requesting urgent humanitarian assistance.
Watch for poor-quality logos or branding inconsistencies that may indicate fraud.
Remember that banks never request confidential financial information via email or SMS.
The Council stressed that technological advancements have increased risks associated with phishing messages aimed at stealing sensitive personal data. Understanding these threats is essential for personal protection against cyber fraud.
Community members were advised to carefully examine sender email addresses, contact organizations directly through trusted communication channels, remain wary of urgent or threatening messages, and avoid clicking suspicious links.
Authorities reaffirmed that vigilance, awareness, and reporting suspicious activity remain critical to protecting both individuals and society from online exploitation during Ramadan.