Dubai, UAE - The Indian Consulate in Dubai is alerting Indian nationals residing in Dubai and the northern emirates to a fraudulent phone scam.

Scammers are impersonating officials from the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) and attempting to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

The Consulate has cautioned expats to be wary of calls claiming to be from the PBSK helpline number 80046342.

"In a social media post, the Consulate warned Indian nationals about the fraudulent calls and clarified that they never contact individuals regarding immigration matters.

The scammers are attempting to trick victims into believing that they need to pay money to resolve non-existent immigration issues. The consulate has emphasized that it will never ask for any personal information, including OTPs, PINs, or bank details.