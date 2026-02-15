Meeting reviewed mechanisms to enhance online child protection
The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council has discussed proposals to regulate children’s use of social media platforms and strengthen digital safety measures, as part of a broader national framework to protect young users.
The meeting, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Council, was attended by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the council, reviewed mechanisms to enhance online child protection within an integrated national system.
Key proposals included regulating children’s access to social media as a priority, introducing a gradual, risk-based approach to platform use, and setting clear compliance requirements for digital service providers. The council also discussed managing age-appropriate access in line with developmental stages and assessing the impact of social media on family relationships and communication within the home.
Officials examined the cognitive and behavioural effects of digital platforms on children, including attention span, time management and language development. The meeting highlighted the need to equip families with practical tools for guidance and monitoring, promote healthy digital habits, and consult specialists in child development and mental health.
The council further called for greater public awareness of responsible technology use and enhanced cooperation among national entities across education, security, media and health sectors.
It also addressed the development of educational policies and curricula within a unified national reference framework, including reviewing standardised assessment results in Arabic language studies and strengthening early intervention. Discussions also covered updates to Arabic and Islamic education curricula to reinforce foundational skills, values and national identity.