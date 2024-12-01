Photography competition and expo

The festival will host a photography competition dedicated to Eid Al Etihad, inviting visitors and photography enthusiasts to capture the spirit of the celebrations.

The festival will also host a photography exhibition at the Memory of the Nation Pavilion, displaying a vast collection of rare images chronicling 53 years of the UAE’s journey of unity and progress. A special section will be dedicated to the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, showcasing his extraordinary efforts in building the nation and fostering the union.

Heritage caravan

The National Dhow Caravan will be a centrepiece of the festival, recreating a traditional Emirati practice where caravans travelled long distances laden with goods. This feature will provide visitors with a glimpse into the resilience and ingenuity of the ancestors, highlighting their ability to navigate challenging terrains and build a life from their hard work and knowledge of the land.

1,000km walk

A standout event is the 1,000km Walking Initiative, which is culminating at the Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds. This symbolic event represents unity, determination, and patriotism.

Most beautiful attire

As part of the National Identity Strengthening Initiative, a carnival for the most beautiful traditional Emirati attire will take place, awarding prizes to all participants. Visitors are invited to don traditional UAE garments, showcasing designs inspired by the nation’s heritage.

Folk bands

The festival will feature the largest showcase of Emirati folk bands, highlighting the nation’s diverse and authentic arts. Emirati police bands will also perform displays in formations. International folk groups from participating pavilions will contribute by sharing their traditional arts, adding a global flavour to the festivities and celebrating cultural exchange.

Additionally, heritage enthusiasts can enjoy falconry and saluki shows. Visitors will also have the opportunity to interact with various falcons and take photographs with these birds.

Union Walls

At the entrance, visitors will encounter three massive Union Walls, inviting everyone to leave messages and wishes for the nation and its leadership. These walls will later be preserved as a testament to the sentiments of pride and love expressed by citizens and visitors alike.

Activities for children