Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which he announced the new National Council Against Drugs.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, I chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi, at which we adopted the formation of the National Council Against Drugs chaired by Saif bin Zayed. The Council aims at combating drug trafficking, enhancing international cooperation in drug control, strengthening cooperation between ministries, local entities and security institutions, and providing early detection and psychological and medical support for addicts.”

He added: “We also approved the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031, which aims to promote community wellbeing, through encouraging community members to exercise, increasing the percentage of people practicing different kinds of sports to 71 per cent. The goal is to develop the skills of sports professionals, discover new talented athletes in schools through updating the sports education methodology and sports law.”

National Council Against Drugs

The UAE Cabinet adopted the formation of the National Council Against Drugs, chaired by Sheikh Saif. The council is responsible to develop a national drug control strategy, including prevention, awareness-raising, provision of medical and psychological treatment, and strengthening of community and functional integration mechanisms for recovered-addicts.

Also, the newly formed council aims to enhancing federal and local institutional integration to combat illicit drug trafficking, following-up on the implementation of plans and policies to combat the collection and smuggling of narcotic drugs through all UAE borders.

The National Council Against Drugs will work on promoting international cooperation and outreach to global drug portfolio stakeholders and institutions, and reviewing existing legislation and propose necessary amendments and submit them to the Council of Ministers.

UAE National Sports Strategy 2031

The Cabinet approved the UAE National Sports Strategy 2031, the first comprehensive national strategy that regulates the frameworks of improving the community wellbeing. The strategy will focus on encouraging community members to exercise, in order to increase the percentage of people practicing different kinds of sports.

The Strategy will implement 17 initiatives in the coming years, achieving a number of goals, including developing the skills of sports professionals, discovering new talented athletes in schools, updating the sports education methodology and sports law, and increase the percentage of people practicing different kinds of sports to 71 per cent, qualifying more than 30 athletes for the Olympic Games, and the sports sector contribution of 0.5 per cent of non-oil GDP.

Energy services

The Cabinet adopted a policy organising the market of energy services companies in the country. The policy aims to consolidate the mechanisms of doing business, financing and partnerships with the private sector. The policy clarifies the contractual framework between all parties and the various contracting mechanisms. In addition, the policy will encourage private sector companies to invest in government projects, with the aim of reducing energy and water consumption in government buildings, contributing to clean energy by five per cent, promoting the sustainability of buildings by around five to 10 per cent, and decreasing the demand of energy in building sector to 51 per cent by 2050.

UAE Customs

The meeting adopted regulations about the non-automatic weighing instruments regulations, and the axle weights of vehicles in the country. The Cabinet adopted a resolution approving the term ‘UAE Customs/United Arab Emirates Customs’, in international engagements at the Gulf, regional and global levels.

Radio conference

The Cabinet followed-up on the latest developments in preparation for hosting the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) in the UAE from November 30 to December 15. The conference is organised under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed and is expected to witness more than 4,000 participants from more than 193 countries.

The UAE ranked first in mobile median download speed index in 2022, the index of web and mobile competitiveness, phones subscriptions per 100 people, internet usage, and the first globally in wireless broadband index. The country advanced to 13th place globally and first in the Arabic world in the e-government development index.

The Cabinet approved the agreement between the UAE Government and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), regarding the establishment of an office for the Bank in the country.