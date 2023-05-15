Sharjah: Sharjah Public Prosecution has launched an investigation with a group of Asian suspects on the charges of cultivating drugs with the intention of trafficking.
Shrajah Police raided the flat after a report was received from a responsible person in one of the residential buildings, stating that while conducting maintenance work on the air conditioning units in the building, he saw a some plants resembling drug plants. Upon the police’s arrival at the reported apartment and after completing the necessary procedures, a fully equipped tent nursery was found to preserve the suspected six drug plants. In addition, materials and tools used for drug and psychotropic substances were also seized.
According to investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, the suspects had prepared the apartment for cultivating drugs with the intention of trafficking, and investigations are ongoing.
The Asian suspects are charged with cultivating drugs with the intention of trafficking them. The prosecution has yet to reveal the nature of the narcotic plants but released a photo showing marijuana plants.
The Public Prosecution noted that cultivating drug plants is a crime punishable by law in accordance with Federal Law Decree No. 30 of 2021 on combating drugs and psychotropic substances. If convicted, the suspects face the death penalty as the maximum punishment for trafficking drugs.