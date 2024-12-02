Al Ain: The UAE on Monday presented a grand official ceremony of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrating the formation of the union of the emirates, and the country’s incredible journey to innovation and leadership in many sectors.

From the times of mountain dwellers and pearl divers to the times of space journeys and robot fishes, the show presented an intricate blend of heritage and modernity and of nature and technology to celebrate the country’s unity.

It used drones, light and shadow play, and props made from palm trees — that blend with the surrounding nature to draw a parallel between the country’s ancestors’ innovations and its present advancements in AI and technology, representing its shared inherited knowledge.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (4th from left) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (3rd from left) at the official ceremony of the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad in Al Ain on Monday

Honouring the pioneers

Honouring the pioneers of the past and present and inspiring the visionaries of tomorrow, the show was held in the presence of the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also present were His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in addition to other Crown Princes, Sheikhs, Ministers and senior officials.

Apart from the main pillars behind the Union, Father of the Nation Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the show paid tributes to two iconic figures from the UAE’s history — Sheikh Zayed’s mother Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan who passed away earlier this year.

The event

Held at the foot of the Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain, the event seamlessly merged modern innovation with the natural beauty of the UAE. The stage, inspired by the surrounding mountain range, was the largest ever constructed for an official UAE ceremony.

Advanced technologies like projection mapping brought the show to life, while a harmonious blend of music from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Emirati musicians elevated the experience. While the orchestra was made up of 66 musicians including 33 Emiratis, the overall production involved an astounding 10,000 professionals from 81 nationalities.

The show adopted a unique style of narration wherein elements of nature shared the story of the UAE how they have witnessed it with the entire script divided into seven chapters.

The Hero Song "Badu Benaina Ommah" encapsulating the spirit of national pride and unity was also performed.

Thuraya Star

The show began with a celestial ode to the Thuraya constellation, a symbol of guidance and continuity for generations.

The introductory chapter shows the story of the UAE as narrated by Thuraya, the star constellation that has watched over the country across the ages like a caring guardian people have always counted on. Known as the travellers’ guide and the poets’ muse, Thuraya is the signal of changing seasons.

The constellation played a vital role in the Duroor system used by the UAE’s ancestors to predict the weather. Its appearance around May signalled the beginning of the hot season, and its disappearance around November signalled the season’s end. The first chapter showed how the stars guided the early dwellers of the country through their way.

Guided through history

The second chapter showcased the UAE’s continuous growth through evolving tools, art, and knowledge. In this chapter, the Hafeet (mountain) is the storyteller. It highlights the creation of the falaj irrigation system as a turning point, transforming the land into a lush oasis. The scene visually represents key historical periods, from the Hafeet Period (3000 BCE) to the Late Islamic Period (1600—1950), capturing the essence of innovation and knowledge transfer across generations.

Simple Gestures

This chapter celebrated the spirit of community and resourcefulness that united Emirati ancestors as witnessed by the palm tree. As travellers from mountains, coasts, and deserts met, they shared knowledge and offered protection. Central to this unity was the palm tree, which provided sustenance through its dates and versatile materials for building, crafting, and trade.

The scenes featured real camels to depict the vital trade connections among tribes, with the palm tree symbolising the foundation of thriving communities and prosperity across the region. A caravan of 20 camels took part in this section which also showcased the importance of Al Sadu, a traditional form of weaving practised by Bedouin women to produce soft furnishings and decorative accessories for camels and horses.

The event highlighted the legacy of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

Under the Palms

This chapter highlighted the legacy of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, shaped by the values of courage, patience, and tolerance instilled by his mother, Sheikha Salama bint Butti Al Qubaisi. Her teachings when he was a young boy guided him as he became a leader and, in turn, he mentored Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

Tribute to Sheikh Tahnoon

With scenes reflecting the nation’s tradition of passing down knowledge and values to ensure growth and unity, the chapter included a glowing tribute to Sheikh Tahnoon, who served as the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain from 1971 until his passing in 2024. Photos and videos of Sheikh Tahnoon with Sheikh Zayed and the current leaders of the UAE and others were shown, celebrating him posthumously for his contributions to Al Ain and the nation.

A flourishing union

This chapter celebrated the culmination of centuries of shared knowledge and innovation, leading to the UAE’s historic union. On July 18, 1971, the Union Pledge and Constitution were signed, uniting the emirates on December 2, 1971. The military forces of the seven emirates joined in 1976, forming the UAE Armed Forces — a symbol of strength, unity, and compassion, offering aid beyond its borders.

The chapter featured the voice of Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, personal adviser to Sheikh Zayed reading out the union proclamation. TV news bulletins and photographs showcasing the formation of the union, the iconic “Spirit of the Union” photo of the seven Rulers and their videos were shown. It also featured a powerful quote from Sheikh Zayed emphasising the need for a resilient, strong-willed and forward-looking army. Following his call, Emirati youth are shown to join the national services.

Shared Gestures

In this chapter, the UAE‘s legacy of innovation continues as the nation balances modern advancements with environmental care.

It is introduced by the Suhail star, which catapulted to global fame when UAE astronauts carried a mascot named after it to the International Space Station twice. The segment featured how the UAE is becoming a global leader in space and AI, supported by initiatives like the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and cutting-edge projects in healthcare, agriculture, and environmental restoration.

Highlighted projects included:

Archireef: 3D-printed Reef Tiles aiding coral restoration.

AquaAi: AI-powered fish robots collecting marine data.

Hyvegeo: Transforming waste into sustainable agriculture solutions.

MED42: AI in healthcare for improved decision-making.

Space42: Satellites providing climate insights.

This chapter underscored the UAE’s commitment to innovation while safeguarding its natural heritage for a sustainable future.

The last chapter entailed a celebration of the UAE's unity and heritage, blending traditional values with sustainable innovation.

The Celebration

The last chapter entailed a celebration of the UAE’s unity and heritage, blending traditional values with sustainable innovation. It is performed by children and adults.

A Harbiya performance, a rhythmic dance with swords rooted in Bedouin culture, was performed. It was again a dedication to the late Sheikh Tahnoon as it was his favourite.

The ceremony featured a symbolic drone display of a palm tree, with its dates falling as colourful flares into baskets held by children. The Hero Song “Badu Benaina Ommah” encapsulating the spirit of national pride and unity was also performed. Created by Emirati poet Ali Al Khawar and composer Mohamed Al Ahmed, it was performed by Coral Al Emarat.