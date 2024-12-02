As the the much-awaited release of Pushpa 2: The Rule draws near, controversies surrounding the film continue to rise. Despite the excitement and hype, lead actor Allu Arjun has landed in legal trouble just days before the movie’s release.

A police complaint has been filed against the Telugu superstar after he referred to his fans as an "army" during a recent event in Mumbai.

The complaint was lodged at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad by Bhairi Srinivas Goud, the president of the Green Peace Environment and Water Harvesting Foundation. Goud has demanded legal action against Allu Arjun for what he considers an inappropriate use of the term "Army."

The controversy began when Allu Arjun made a statement at a public event: "I don’t have fans; I have an army." During the promotional campaign for Pushpa 2, he referred to his fanbase as the "Allu Arjun Army," which quickly drew widespread attention.

For years, the actor has consistently referred to his fans as "army," expressing his deep appreciation for their support. At a promotional event in Mumbai, he reiterated, “I don’t have fans; I have an army. I love my fans; they’re like family. They stand by me, celebrate me, and support me like an army. I love you all and will make you proud. If this film is a success, I will dedicate it to all my fans."

However, Srinivas Goud has criticised this usage, stating that the term “army” should be reserved for the military, an honorable institution.

In a video, he explained, "We have filed a complaint against Tollywood star Allu Arjun requesting him not to use the word 'army' for his fan base. The army is an honorable post; they’re the ones who protect our country, so you can’t call your fans that. There are many other terms he could use instead."

This legal issue adds to the growing list of challenges Pushpa 2 has faced leading up to its release, including delays and other controversies involving its cast.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Image Credit: @PushpaMovie

Pushpa 2 heats up with 'Peelings' song release

As the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule approaches, the film's makers are building excitement by unveiling the song "Peelings," featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The track, with vocals by Javed Ali, Madhubanti Bagchi, and others, is already making waves. The makers shared it on Instagram, promoting the film’s global release on December 5th.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna shared her bittersweet experience on her final day of filming Pushpa 2. Reflecting on her five-year journey with the franchise, she described her exhausting schedule and emotional farewell, calling the set her "home" in the industry.