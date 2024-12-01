Marrakech: Hollywood icon Sean Penn lit up the Marrakech International Film Festival on November 30, not only with a celebration of his illustrious career, but also with a powerful call for diversity, freedom of thought, and fearless storytelling.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor and director, renowned for his candour and conviction, received a career honour, presented by Italian actress Valeria Golino, a long-time collaborator since Penn’s directorial debut The Indian Runner. Staying true to his outspoken nature, Penn wasted no time in sharing his thoughts with an audience filled with filmmakers, industry icons, and admirers.

US actor/director Sean Penn and Valeria Nicov arrive to attend the second day of the 21st Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh on November 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP

“For those of you with any familiarity with me, and what has been my life, you will understand that I don’t often miss the opportunity to say an opinion,” Penn began, drawing laughter and applause. “And I have one tonight in celebration of this incredible group of people that this festival brings together.”

A dazzling affair

The ceremony was a dazzling affair, featuring luminaries such as directors Luca Guadagnino and Alfonso Cuarón, actress Monica Bellucci, and Cannes Film Festival President Iris Knobloch. While the event celebrated Penn’s cinematic achievements, it was his reflections on diversity and political correctness that truly resonated in the theatre.

“I think it’s our job to exploit our diversity in positive ways, and to stand up for it, to embody it,” he said passionately, emphasising the importance of embracing diverse voices to enrich the cultural landscape.

Penn drew on a 2018 debate by British actor Stephen Fry, who had critiqued political correctness for deepening cultural divides.

“While Stephen is a very progressive-minded person, what he criticised in the liberals on the other side for was that liberalism has become, not only in the United States but around the world, this demand for diversity, but not diversity of behaviour and not diversity of opinion or language,” Penn explained.

Concluding with a rallying cry, Penn urged creators to embrace boldness in their storytelling. “I would just encourage everybody to be as politically incorrect as their heart desires and to engage in diversity and keep telling those stories,” he said.

The 64-year-old was with 30-year-old Moldovan actress Valeria Nicov on the red carpet that evening.

US actor/director Sean Penn smiles after receiving the Festival Star award on the second day of the 21st Marrakesh International Film Festival in Marrakesh on November 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP) Image Credit: AFP

The evening wasn’t solely about speeches — it was also a tribute to Penn’s extraordinary contributions to cinema. A highlight reel celebrated his 74 acting credits and 15 directorial ventures, featuring unforgettable performances in films like Mystic River, I Am Sam, and Milk, as well as directorial achievements such as The Indian Runner and Superpower.

The night culminated in a special screening of Gus Van Sant’s Milk, honouring Penn’s Oscar-winning portrayal of activist Harvey Milk, a role that embodied his commitment to telling impactful stories.

Voices of appreciation

On the red carpet earlier, celebrated Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón reflected on Penn’s remarkable body of work, telling Gulf News, “When he was very young and I saw him on the big screen, I knew we found an incredible voice with an angst that we were feeling at that time.”

American filmmaker Jeff Nichols shared his admiration, describing Penn as the “coolest man ever” and humorously adding, “I would give my left leg away to work with him.”