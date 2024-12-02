Dubai: “Sometimes, it feels like meeting a long-lost friend,” Nazriya Nazim says with a laugh, describing her camaraderie with Basil Joseph, her co-star in their latest hit thriller, 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Despite their natural chemistry and infectious bond, the pair first met only for this film. “So many of our common friends would say, ‘If you two work together, we want to see what that energy will be like.’ They weren’t wrong!” quipped Narziya.

For the Dubai-born actress, who grew up entertaining audiences with her anchoring and dancing, the journey into Malayalam cinema has been nothing short of spectacular. In an interview with Gulf News, Nazriya and Basil reflected on their film, their mutual respect as friends and colleagues, and their grounded approach to fame.

A friendship forged on set

“It’s fun, and being comfortable with each other helps a lot,” Basil shared. “Sometimes, promotions are hectic, but when you have good company, it’s easier to joke around, take things lightly, and move forward.”

Their easy banter during promotions has become a highlight for fans, with reels showcasing their playful side. Nazriya, known for her vibrant energy, agreed, “I think I’ve had the most fun with him. It was exactly like this off-screen during the shoot as well, but you guys are getting to see that version of us only now because of the promotions.”

The Dubai girl who won hearts

For Nazriya, who spent her formative years in Dubai, the city holds a special place in her heart. “The love I receive here is overwhelming,” she said. “People here have literally seen me grow up — singing, dancing, anchoring — and their support has always been there. Now, it has only increased, and it feels special because it’s home ground.”

Nazriya’s connection with Dubai has made her a hometown hero, and her rise in Malayalam cinema has been embraced with pride by fans across the region.

Their latest film, a taut thriller, has received critical acclaim for its strong writing and compelling performances. For both Nazriya and Basil, audience validation is everything. “With every film, even a small appreciation really validates you as an actor,” Nazriya said. “It builds your confidence, which helps you in your next project. That validation from audiences is the most important thing — it keeps us going.”

Basil, who has made a mark as both an actor and director, emphasised that storytelling trumps everything else. “If the film is good, people will take it as it is, irrespective of its scale or size. That’s the magic of good storytelling.”

Life post-marriage

Nazriya, married to acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, has taken bold strides in her career, post-marriage. “It’s more about me growing up, with age and seeing more of the world,” she explained. “Of course, marriage has been inspiring, but my choices are my own growth. I take my time between films to ensure I’m doing something meaningful.”

While Nazriya has the luxury of choosing her projects, Basil finds himself juggling multiple roles. “It’s a tricky state to be in because both roles — actor and director — demand responsibility,” he said. “I’m learning to take breaks and spend time with family. Hopefully, I can relax more as I go forward.”

Safe and respectful workspaces

Both Nazriya and Basil, who are also producers, are advocates for creating safe and respectful environments on set. “The first step is awareness,” Basil said. “You can’t act like issues don’t exist. You need to keep your eyes and ears open, treat it professionally, and ensure that everyone on set, male or female, is respected equally.”

A still from 'Sookshmadarshini'.

Nazriya added, “The process is what you’ll remember. If it’s not safe or nice, it’s not a memorable experience. We’re among the lucky few who get to do what we love, so it’s important to make the journey as good as the result.”

Balancing box office and critical acclaim

When asked whether they prioritise box office success or critical acclaim, both leaned toward entertaining audiences. “Box office gold is the thing, actually,” Basil said. “We do it for that. We are entertainers at heart, on-screen and off. It’s all about making people happy.”

Nazriya concurred: “If it’s critically acclaimed and a box office success, then nothing like it. But at the end of the day, box office numbers matter to your career.”

Navigating social media, trolls, and hate

Both stars admit to being aware of social media commentary but don’t dwell on it. “I don’t trip on it nor do I take it to heart,” Nazriya said. “We put ourselves out there, and people have the right to comment. We can only ask them to be kind.”

Basil added, “Everyone has different circumstances and perspectives. You can’t expect everyone to be kind, but you embrace it and move forward.”

Authenticity as their superpower

Nazriya and Basil believe their relatability and authenticity resonate with their fans. “For me, we are ourselves, and that shows through,” said Nazriya. “There can be negatives to it, but it’s who we are.”

“You can’t fake it for too long,” Basil added. “After a point, people see through it. Being yourself is the best way to connect with people.”

