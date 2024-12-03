London: Arsenal will host Manchester United in the FA Cup third round next month in a meeting of the competition’s two most successful clubs.

United are the holders after winning it for the 13th time last season, while Arsenal lifted the last of their record 14 trophies in 2020.

The tie is set for the weekend of January 11-12 at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester City, who lost to United in the final in May, host fourth-tier Salford, while Liverpool are also at home to League Two opponents in Accrington Stanley.