Kamilla Belyatskaya, a 24-year-old actress from Novosibirsk, Russia, tragically lost her life while meditating on a yoga mat during a vacation on a tourist island in Thailand.

Swept into the sea by powerful waves, Belyatskaya struggled against the currents in a heartbreaking incident captured on video. Despite the swift response of rescuers and a bystander, the nine-foot-high waves hampered their efforts.

Her body was discovered two-thirds of a mile from where she was swept away, with her pink yoga mat serving as the only visible trace during the search, according to media reports.

The tragedy occurred just days before her wedding, her fiancé revealed. A bystander attempted a rescue but was also overcome by the treacherous waters, with his fate currently unknown, according to reports.

Authorities have since restricted access to the rocky area beneath the Lad Ko viewpoint where the incident unfolded.

Belyatskaya had shared her deep love for the island on social media, describing it as “home” and “the best place on earth.” In one post, she wrote:

"I love Samui so much. But this place, this rocky beach, is the best thing I've ever seen in my life. Thank you, universe, for me being here right now. I'm very happy."