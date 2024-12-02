MARRAKECH, Morocco — Monica Bellucci arrived at the Marrakech International Film Festival dressed head to toe in black, her trench coat and poker-straight hair lending her an air of quiet elegance. Speaking in fluent French, she captivated the audience as she discussed her latest work—a documentary honoring the life and legacy of opera legend Maria Callas.

“Maria Callas was fearless. She embraced risks and lived with a sincerity that resonates deeply,” Bellucci said during an exclusive conversation at the YSL Museum in Marrakech.

“She wasn’t just an artist with extraordinary talent; she was a woman who sought freedom in a world that often tried to confine her.”

Rediscovering Maria

The stirring documentary, which Bellucci described as a deeply personal journey, offers an intimate look into Callas’ life through her letters and memoirs. It reveals a side of the iconic soprano that few have seen.

“Through her writings, I discovered Maria—the person behind the voice. Vulnerable, passionate, deeply human,” Bellucci said.

“It was unexpected to connect with her on such a personal level. You realize she wasn’t just a performer; she was navigating profound sacrifices and longings.”

Bellucci recounted how Callas’ regrets, particularly her yearning for a family, gave her portrayal an emotional weight.

“Her greatest wound was that she didn’t have children. That struck me deeply because it highlights the personal cost of greatness. She was a woman torn between her passion and what she couldn’t have,” she said.

From screen to stage

Bellucci’s exploration of Callas wasn’t confined to the screen. She took on the challenge of portraying the soprano on stage, an experience that pushed her artistic boundaries.

“Theater is raw and unforgiving. You can’t hide; you can’t fake anything,” she explained.

Monica Bellucci dressed head to toe in black. Image Credit: Supplied

“There’s a direct relationship with the audience. You feel their energy and their scrutiny, which demands complete honesty.”

Mastering the role meant performing in three languages—Italian, French, and English. Bellucci described the process as both daunting and rewarding.

“Each audience was different, and every performance felt like a new experience. The words became a way to convey emotion, but the emotions themselves transcended language,” she said.

A dress that carried history

Among the most moving parts of Bellucci’s portrayal was wearing one of Callas’ original Yves Saint Laurent dresses during her stage performances.

“When I put on that dress, I trembled,” she said, her voice softening as she recalled the moment. “It wasn’t just a costume. It was part of her story, something she had lived in. It gave me strength, almost as if I could feel her presence.”

The dress became an anchor for Bellucci, symbolising her connection to Callas. “It wasn’t just fabric—it was history,” she said. “It reminded me of her essence and helped me channel her strength.”

A timeless legacy

Bellucci reflected on how Callas’ legacy continues to resonate across generations.

“She represents the bravery to take risks, to be authentic, and to pursue freedom, even when the world is against you. That’s why she still resonates today, especially for women navigating their own paths in society,” she said.

As Bellucci spoke, her admiration for Callas was evident—not just for her artistry but for her humanity.