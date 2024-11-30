Patricia Arquette: “Movies are part of our story of humanity”

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette reflected on cinema’s unique ability to bridge divides. “Movies, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, often define people’s formative years,” she told Gulf News. “

I’ve met very far-right Republicans in Congress who can dictate movies from their teenage years. It’s part of our story of humanity, our way of communicating as human beings, dreamers.”

For Arquette, art must evoke change. “Art has to move you—it has to shift something,” she said. “Movies can do everything. They can provoke, entertain, make you laugh, cry, or scare you. That’s the beauty of cinema—it’s limitless.”

Tim Burton: “Bollywood’s energy is incredible”

Tim Burton, celebrated for his darkly whimsical worlds such as Alice In Wonderland and Beetlejuice, shared an unexpected appreciation for Bollywood.

“Would I ever make a Bollywood movie? No, I couldn’t, because I’m not a Bollywood director,” he told Gulf News. “But I do love them. In fact, when I was in Mumbai years ago, I went to the theater and saw a few of them. I love the energy and the women—they’re amazing.”

Zoya Akhtar: “It’s about the craft, not the commerce”

Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is a part of this year's jury, brought a fresh perspective to the red carpet.

Akhtar shared her appreciation for the festival's unique focus on storytelling over commercial success, a rarity in today’s cinema landscape.

Speaking to Gulf News on the red carpet, Akhtar remarked, “It’s liberating to be at a festival where it’s not about the numbers but about the storytelling. Sometimes it’s nice to just look at films and not worry about the box office—just focus on the art.”

For Akhtar, the festival provides an opportunity to step away from the commercial pressures that often dominate filmmaking and instead celebrate the purity of the craft.

“Here, it’s only about the storytelling. It’s refreshing to be in a space where you can engage with films purely as an art form,” she said.

The director of Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara also reflected on the privilege of sharing cinematic dialogue with international peers. “You want to hear what they have to say, share perspectives, and learn from different points of view,” Akhtar said. “That’s what makes festivals like these so special.”

RedOne: “We are the dreamers”

Moroccan producer and musician RedOne, who has worked with icons like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, shared his passion for film and the success of his first production. “I’ve always loved movies. Producing felt like a natural step for me,” he said to Gulf News. “My first Moroccan film was a blessing, and to have it celebrated here at the festival is truly humbling.”

For RedOne, storytelling must inspire.

“I’m always about sending positive messages—something that benefits humanity. I want my work to bring love and hope.” When asked about a song that defines his life, he smiled and sang, “We Are the Dreamers. Look who we are, we are the dreamers. We make it happen because we believe it.”

Cinema as a universal language

Throughout the evening, the unifying power of cinema was a recurring theme.

“There’s something about cinema that speaks to humanity like no other medium,” said Zoya Akhtar. Tim Burton echoed this sentiment, emphasising how movies “connect us across cultures and regions in a truly universal way.”

The opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival was more than a celebration of films—it was a tribute to the dreamers, creators, and storytellers who believe in cinema’s magic to inspire and unite.