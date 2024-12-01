Vignesh Shivan, director and husband of Nayanthara, has deleted his X account amid controversies surrounding the streaming of Nayanthara's documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.'

This follows online backlash against Vignesh after his recent appearance on a roundtable discussing pan-India films. Critics noted that his previous film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, was not a pan-India project, and his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany, also doesn't fit that category. However, neither Vignesh nor his team have commented on the deactivation of his X account.

His Instagram account remains active, with new posts shared, but no mention has been made regarding the deletion of his X account.

Nayanthara has publicly slammed Dhanush, alleging he refused permission to use footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her Netflix wedding documentary Image Credit: Instagram

Nayanthara-Dhanush feud

Meanwhile, his wife Nayanthara is entangled in a legal dispute with actor Dhanush, who has filed a lawsuit against her and Vignesh. The issue stems from the use of a three-second clip from Dhanush's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in Nayanthara’s documentary. Dhanush claims his consent was not obtained and is demanding compensation.

Nayanthara, in an Instagram post, accused Dhanush of pressuring her, and after modifying the documentary, she received a legal notice from him. Dhanush’s lawyer has urged her to remove her post.