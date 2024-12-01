Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are gearing up for their wedding, with pre-wedding celebrations already underway.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already commenced, and social media is abuzz with glimpses from their intimate ceremonies.

Adding to the excitement, Sobhita's sister, Samantha, shared a new set of images from the actress' pre-wedding festivities. She captioned the post, "Healthy #SoChay," expressing well wishes for the couple.

In the pictures, Samantha is seen applying haldi to her sister and participating in the prayer rituals. One heartwarming moment captured the sisters laughing together during the festivities.

Samantha also praised Sobhita’s elegant pre-wedding look, showcasing her traditional attire adorned with heirloom jewelry from their mother and grandmother. The posts offered glimpses of the Mangalasnaanam, a cleansing ritual akin to the Haldi ceremony.

Sobhita looked radiant in a bright red saree, accessorized with a chunky choker and a maang tikka. For another ceremony, she wore a vibrant yellow outfit, while Naga Chaitanya opted for a classic white kurta-pajama ensemble. The couple was seen beaming with joy as friends and family showered them with flowers.

Pasupu Danchadam is a traditional Telugu pre-wedding ceremony marking the start of wedding festivities. The phrase translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together," symbolising the beginning of a new chapter.

Recently, Sobhita shared pictures from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony on Instagram, captioned: “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu Danchadam. And so it begins.” She looked stunning in a vibrant saree with a gold and green border.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August at a private ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chaitanya’s father, announced the engagement on his X handle, sharing pictures and writing:

"We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love #SobhitadChayAkkineni."