The choreography, vibrant costumes and grand visuals perfectly match the song’s upbeat mood. Both Krithi and Kalyani underwent intense training to ace the complex dance routines with grace and confidence.

The first single from actor Ravi Mohan’s much-awaited fantasy entertainer Genie has dropped, and it’s already creating a buzz. Titled Abdi Abdi, the sizzling dance number features Krithi Shetty and Kalyani Priyadarshan in glamorous avatars, delivering stunning belly dance moves set to AR Rahman’s electrifying composition.

Though the film is named Genie, Ravi Mohan doesn’t play the traditional wish-granting character in this track. Instead, the song presents him in a commanding role — dancing alongside the female leads as if he holds mystical power over them. The number ends with a striking visual of Krithi and Kalyani levitating mid-air, followed by the reveal of the movie’s title.

“I was amazed at how nicely he made such a musical piece an important part of Genie’s story. I worked super hard and tried something new — I really hope you all like it,” she wrote.

Taking to X, she wrote: “As an actor, I always try to push and challenge myself to do things I’ve never done before. This song was one of those moments.”

Directed by Arjunan Jr and produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, Genie boasts a strong technical team. Cinematography is by Mahesh Muthuswami, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, art direction by Mayapandi V, and action choreography by Yannick Ben.

Composed by AR Rahman, Abdi Abdi is written by Mashoq Rahman and sung by Mayssa Karaa and Deepthi Suresh, with a rap segment by Freak. The song marks the fourth collaboration between Rahman and Ravi Mohan after Ponniyin Selvan, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kadhalikka Neramillai.

