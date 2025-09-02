Directed by Dominic Arun, the latest blockbuster launches a Malayalam superhero universe
Dubai: Wayfarer Films, the production banner headed by actor Dulquer Salmaan, has issued a formal apology following public backlash over a controversial line in its latest release, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.
The criticism stemmed from a dialogue reportedly delivered by an antagonist in the film, which has been called out for shaming women from Bengaluru in South India.
The studio addressed the issue in an official statement released on Monday, September 2, stating that the line was an "oversight" and was never intended to offend.
Wayfarer Films confirmed that the dialogue will be either removed or modified promptly.
“At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended,” the statement read.
“We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology.”
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and co-written with actor and writer Santhy Balachandran, is the first installment in what is envisioned as a larger Malayalam superhero cinematic universe.
The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, supported by Naslen and a cast of young talents. It has drawn praise for its high production values, inventive world-building, and bold attempt to create a uniquely regional fantasy franchise.
In Gulf News review of Lokah, we praised the movie for its brilliant myth-building and acting.
