‘Bollywood owes Malayali women an apology’: Shruti Sharanyam slams Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Param Sundari' act

She isn't impressed with reducing Kerala women to coconut-carrying, jasmine-wearing props

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
3 MIN READ
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
IMDB

Dubai: “Bollywood owes Malayali women a big apology.” That was the blunt message from Malayalam filmmaker Shruti Sharanyam, who took to Instagram earlier today to criticise the portrayal of a Malayali woman in Maddock Films’ upcoming production Param Sundari.

Sharanyam, known for B32 Muthal 44 Vare, said she was “sick of watching ‘Thekkapetta Sundaries’ and ‘Shalini Unnikrishnans’” dominate her feed, calling out Bollywood for reducing Kerala’s women—hailing from India’s most literate state and a leader in the UN Human Development Index—to “coconut-carrying, jasmine-wearing props with no brain cells.”

She contrasted this with Malayalam cinema’s global reputation for depth and originality, while Bollywood, she argued, continues to recycle “six item songs and slow-motion fight scenes as storytelling.”

“Honestly, the only dumb[expletive] here is the stereotype you keep recycling,” she added.

Social media backlash

Sharanyam’s post echoed a wave of criticism from Malayali influencers and actors who have condemned Param Sundari for reinforcing tired caricatures.

The controversy centres on Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Thekkapetta Damodar Pillai Sundari, a name that has already been widely mocked on meme pages and social media. Many asked why Bollywood couldn’t cast a Malayali actress in the role.

Influencers like Dubai-based radio presenter Pavithra Menon and actress Divya Unny questioned the film’s writing and casting choices, arguing that Bollywood repeatedly erases authenticity when depicting Malayali women. Echoing that sentiment, Gulf News Entertainment Editor Manjusha Radhakrishnan noted in her editorial, “And Bollywood, once again, has reduced an entire culture to a cardboard cut-out.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s defence

Kapoor, however, defended her role in a recent interaction with ET Digital. She explained that her character is not fully Malayali but “half-Tamilian and half-Malayali.”

While acknowledging that she does not belong to either community, she said the script gave her a chance to “explore her roots.”

“I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m grateful I could be part of it,” Kapoor said.

A larger problem

For many critics, though, Kapoor’s clarification misses the point. The uproar isn’t just about one character but about Bollywood’s long-running pattern of flattening Malayali women into stereotypes for comic relief or token exoticism.

As Malayalam cinema continues to be celebrated globally for its grounded and inventive storytelling, the backlash to Param Sundari has become symbolic of a deeper frustration: Bollywood’s refusal to move past caricatures when portraying one of India’s most dynamic cultures.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodkeralakerala cinema

