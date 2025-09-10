Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has been selective with her film choices since her 2017 debut in the Telugu film Hello. That cautious approach has now paid off in a big way. With Dominic Arun’s Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra, Kalyani didn’t just step into the spotlight as India’s first female superhero on screen — she also became the first Malayalam actress to cross Rs200 crore (Rs2 billion) at the box office, a milestone that cements her place among the industry’s elite.