Dubai, dust off your dancing shoes and warm up those vocal cords. Because when the lights go down and the first beats of Jimmy Jimmy drop, you won’t just be watching—you’ll be part of the disco revolution.

With Arjun Tanwar as Jimmy, Pragati Nagpal as Kim, and Varun Tewari as Sam—all under Rajeev Goswami’s glitter-dusted direction—Disco Dancer: The Musical is more than just a stage adaptation. It’s a love letter to an era, a tribute to a legend, and a chance to relive the disco fever that once swept across continents.

For Varun, those Bombay nights were unforgettable. “Their cheers, their energy, their love every single night reminded us why we do what we do. And now, the journey continues in Dubai. I feel excited and grateful for the chance to perform for such a vibrant audience.”

But the disco beat couldn’t be silenced. “By 2022, whispers of Disco Dancer’s revival began. And when it finally came back, it did so with greater energy. We opened with a bang at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, and the response surpassed our expectations. Then we performed ten consecutive nights in Bombay, where the audience included personalities I had only ever dreamed of meeting.”

Every hero needs a villain, and for Disco Dancer: The Musical, that’s Sam Oberoi—played with flamboyant flair by Varun Tewari. “Back in 2019, soon after wrapping up my first web show as a lead, I longed to return to the stage. When Disco Dancer came knocking, it was a dream. Not only was I to act, I had to dance and sing. Ufff!! What a dream for a performer,” he says.

For Goswami, the story of Disco Dancer remains as universal as ever. “It’s a tale of dreams, resilience, and triumph. On stage, the music comes alive with live singers, powerful choreography, dazzling sets, and a cast that pours their hearts into each performance. This is not just an adaptation, it’s a tribute to Mithun Chakraborty’s stardom and Bappi Lahiri’s music revolution.”

But this production isn’t a carbon copy of the film. “This musical is more than nostalgia. It’s an explosion of music, dance, and drama—an immersive journey where timeless songs meet the energy of live performance. Every beat, every step, every scene is designed to capture the vibrancy of 1980s India, yet reimagined for today’s audiences across the globe.”

Joining rehearsals later than most of the cast meant she had to double down. “I had to put in extra hours to build stamina and focus, but that only motivated me further. To be part of such a cult story with unforgettable songs has been a truly special experience.”

Her biggest challenge? Not just nailing the choreography but doing it while singing live. “It’s one thing to hum Jimmy Jimmy in your room but quite another to deliver it while dancing under stage lights. Backstage, there’s a constant hustle with quick changes, switching gears within seconds, and still walking back on stage with full energy.”

For Pragati Nagpal, who plays Kim, stepping into Disco Dancer was equal parts thrilling and terrifying. “Stepping into the world of Disco Dancer The Musical has been both overwhelming and rewarding. The film and its music are so iconic that there’s an added responsibility when you bring them alive on stage,” she says.

One memory stands out: tackling the towering high note in Yaad Aa Raha Hai. “The last note was so high that the professional who recorded it had taken it in falsetto. I tried and tried, but falsetto didn’t happen. Then while dubbing, I discovered another way—using head voice. Every time I went for that note, everyone was nervous. But when I actually hit it, it was surreal. Even I couldn’t believe it.”

Not only did Arjun land the role, he also discovered a talent he didn’t know he had: singing. “When they gave me a professional tutor to train my vocals, I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know that I could actually sing this well.”

For Arjun Tanwar, who plays Jimmy, this journey began with little expectation but ended in a career-defining moment. “Back in 2022, when I auditioned on May 31, I very casually went and gave it. Whether it was acting, singing or dancing, I just didn’t think and did it,” he says. “Then came that call from Jay Kashyap and it changed everything for me.”

Now, that phenomenon is headed straight to Dubai. Ahead of its arrival, we asked the lead players of this spectacular production to jot down their favourite memories of bringing the story alive. From casual auditions that became life-changing to villains who stole the spotlight, here’s how the magic of Disco Dancer is being reimagined for a new generation.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.