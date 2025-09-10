Disco Dancer- The Musical will be an explosive blend of nostalgia, theatre, 80s sparkle
Dubai: Sequins? Check. Swagger? Double check. A soundtrack that defined an era? Absolutely. Before it became a glitter-drenched stage spectacle, Disco Dancer was the 1982 Bollywood blockbuster that turned Mithun Chakraborty into a superstar and Bappi Lahiri into India’s disco king.
With cult tracks like Jimmy Jimmy and Yaad Aa Raha Hai, the film wasn’t just a hit—it was a full-blown cultural storm that had fans dancing from India to Russia.
After lighting up London’s West End and delivering a blockbuster run in Mumbai, the iconic Carvaan Live’s Disco Dancer – The Musical, made famous by Mithun Chakraborty’s Jimmy act, will be staged at Dubai Opera on September 12 and 13.
Produced by Saregama, this is more than a musical – it’s a celebration of music, memories and the magic of Indian cinema on an international stage.
Now, that phenomenon is headed straight to Dubai. Ahead of its arrival, we asked the lead players of this spectacular production to jot down their favourite memories of bringing the story alive. From casual auditions that became life-changing to villains who stole the spotlight, here’s how the magic of Disco Dancer is being reimagined for a new generation.
For Arjun Tanwar, who plays Jimmy, this journey began with little expectation but ended in a career-defining moment.
“Back in 2022, when I auditioned on May 31, I very casually went and gave it. Whether it was acting, singing or dancing, I just didn’t think and did it,” he says. “Then came that call from Jay Kashyap and it changed everything for me.”
Not only did Arjun land the role, he also discovered a talent he didn’t know he had: singing.
“When they gave me a professional tutor to train my vocals, I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know that I could actually sing this well.”
One memory stands out: tackling the towering high note in Yaad Aa Raha Hai.
“The last note was so high that the professional who recorded it had taken it in falsetto. I tried and tried, but falsetto didn’t happen. Then while dubbing, I discovered another way—using head voice. Every time I went for that note, everyone was nervous. But when I actually hit it, it was surreal. Even I couldn’t believe it.”
The applause that followed didn’t just belong to him. “Everyone who had seen me struggle took it as their own victory. That’s the power of theatre—it’s collective, it’s personal, and it’s magical.”
For Pragati Nagpal, who plays Kim, stepping into Disco Dancer was equal parts thrilling and terrifying.
“Stepping into the world of Disco Dancer The Musical has been both overwhelming and rewarding. The film and its music are so iconic that there’s an added responsibility when you bring them alive on stage,” she says.
Her biggest challenge? Not just nailing the choreography but doing it while singing live.
“It’s one thing to hum Jimmy Jimmy in your room but quite another to deliver it while dancing under stage lights. Backstage, there’s a constant hustle with quick changes, switching gears within seconds, and still walking back on stage with full energy.”
Joining rehearsals later than most of the cast meant she had to double down.
“I had to put in extra hours to build stamina and focus, but that only motivated me further. To be part of such a cult story with unforgettable songs has been a truly special experience.”
As director and choreographer, Rajeev Goswami knew he wasn’t just putting up a show—he was carrying a cultural legacy.
“The film is not just cinema, it is a cultural phenomenon that gave India its own disco anthem and defined a generation,” he says.
But this production isn’t a carbon copy of the film.
“This musical is more than nostalgia. It’s an explosion of music, dance, and drama—an immersive journey where timeless songs meet the energy of live performance. Every beat, every step, every scene is designed to capture the vibrancy of 1980s India, yet reimagined for today’s audiences across the globe.”
For Goswami, the story of Disco Dancer remains as universal as ever.
“It’s a tale of dreams, resilience, and triumph. On stage, the music comes alive with live singers, powerful choreography, dazzling sets, and a cast that pours their hearts into each performance. This is not just an adaptation, it’s a tribute to Mithun Chakraborty’s stardom and Bappi Lahiri’s music revolution.”
Every hero needs a villain, and for Disco Dancer: The Musical, that’s Sam Oberoi—played with flamboyant flair by Varun Tewari.
“Back in 2019, soon after wrapping up my first web show as a lead, I longed to return to the stage. When Disco Dancer came knocking, it was a dream. Not only was I to act, I had to dance and sing. Ufff!! What a dream for a performer,” he says.
Initially auditioning for Jimmy, Varun was later asked to test for Sam—the antagonist.
“Having mostly played the boy-next-door and ‘good guy’ roles, stepping into Sam Oberoi’s flamboyant world was exciting and refreshing. I was all set when Covid hit. Overnight, everything came to a standstill.”
But the disco beat couldn’t be silenced.
“By 2022, whispers of Disco Dancer’s revival began. And when it finally came back, it did so with greater energy. We opened with a bang at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, and the response surpassed our expectations. Then we performed ten consecutive nights in Bombay, where the audience included personalities I had only ever dreamed of meeting.”
For Varun, those Bombay nights were unforgettable.
“Their cheers, their energy, their love every single night reminded us why we do what we do. And now, the journey continues in Dubai. I feel excited and grateful for the chance to perform for such a vibrant audience.”
With Arjun Tanwar as Jimmy, Pragati Nagpal as Kim, and Varun Tewari as Sam—all under Rajeev Goswami’s glitter-dusted direction—Disco Dancer: The Musical is more than just a stage adaptation. It’s a love letter to an era, a tribute to a legend, and a chance to relive the disco fever that once swept across continents.
Dubai, dust off your dancing shoes and warm up those vocal cords. Because when the lights go down and the first beats of Jimmy Jimmy drop, you won’t just be watching—you’ll be part of the disco revolution.
When: September 12 and 13
Where: Dubai Opera
Tickets: Starting Dh329, Available on Dubai Opera and Platinum list: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/100470/disco-dancer-the-musical
