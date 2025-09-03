Now, Dulquer and his team apologised quickly, saying the intent was never to demean. They even confirmed the dialogue would be edited and culled out, following the backlash. That’s responsible and rare in an industry that usually shrugs off criticism.

The line in question? A cop sneering that he would never marry a girl from Bengaluru because “they’re all s***s.” Earlier in the film, another character goes one step further, declaring there are only two types of women: the “good ones” like his mother, and “s***s” — a line you can even catch in the trailer.

It was where you could breathe without being measured against tradition at every step. Bengaluru was messy, yes — the traffic snarls could kill your spirit — but it was also liberating. For women from Kerala, it was the first taste of freedom, not moral collapse. Those years remain the best of my life.

Here’s my truth. As a young woman in her early twenties straight out of my master’s in journalism, I moved to Bengaluru with four other college mates and bffs. We had studied together for our bachelors degree and understandably we were all figuring life out, sharing rooms, eating Maggi and eggs at 2 am, surviving on cheap filter coffee, and learning what it meant to live on our own terms. Bengaluru wasn’t the stereotype Malayalam films love to peddle. It was the opposite: a city of autonomy.

But having written that, not every film has done Bengaluru dirty. Acclaimed director Anjali Menon's blockbuster Bangalore Days, for instance, might have been vanilla and pleasing in its storytelling, but it never turned the city into some dark sinkhole where morality goes to die. The movie, ironically also starring Dulquer Salmaan, captured the chaos, the charm, and the possibility of the city without shaming its youth. That’s the difference.

Let me pause here: I loved Lokah. I loved its leading lady, the dystopian world-building and adorable slacker act from Naslen. And yes, I get it — the scene demanded the cop be vile, be ugly in his words. But do we always have to drag Bengaluru women into the muck when we’re looking for shorthand villainy?

Because here’s the deal: Bengaluru is not your punchline. For many of us, it’s the place where we became ourselves. And that deserves more respect than lazy one-liners and stereotypes on screen.

To his credit, Dulquer apologised swiftly. The line has been edited, and he made it clear there was no intent to demean. That matters. Accountability in cinema is rare, and when a producer of his stature acknowledges missteps, it sets a precedent.

That’s why it attracts not just the IT crowd but waves of students and dreamers. And when Malayalam films repeatedly vilify it, they reinforce a warped perception. They tell young audiences that freedom equals moral failure, that autonomy for women is dangerous, that leaving Kerala’s “safe” borders is a one-way ticket to ruin.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.