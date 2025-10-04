Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan calls it a golden milestone in Malayalam cinema’s history
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday described actor Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award as a proud moment for every Malayali and a golden milestone in Malayalam cinema’s history.
“The achievement that Mohanlal has brought home is one that every Malayali can take pride in. It marks a shining chapter in Malayalam cinema’s journey,” Vijayan said, while inaugurating the state government’s public felicitation for the actor at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
The Chief Minister noted that as Malayalam cinema nears its centenary, Mohanlal has been at its creative forefront for almost half a century.
“For nearly five decades, he has ruled the screen with unmatched versatility, bringing Malayalam cinema both national recognition and international acclaim,” Vijayan said.
Later, taking to his X handle, CM Vijayan wrote, "Few artists have captured the hearts of Malayalis across the globe the way Mohanlal has. His unforgettable roles have become part of our cultural memory. It was a proud moment to honour the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner at Thiruvananthapuram today. Wishing him continued brilliance and success in his illustrious career."
The felicitation event, titled “Malayalam Vaanolam, Lal Salaam” (Malayalam as vast as the sky, Salute to Lal), turned into a festive celebration with thousands of admirers, artists, and dignitaries in attendance.
Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, in his address, said Mohanlal had carried the Malayalam language and culture to new heights.
“Through Mohanlal, Malayalam has soared sky-high. Today, all of Kerala joins in saying Lal Salaam. He represents the very heartbeat of Malayalam,” he said.
The evening featured musical performances, film tributes, and messages from leading filmmakers and co-stars celebrating Mohanlal’s legacy. Visibly moved by the reception, the actor thanked the government and the people of Kerala.
“I stand here with deep emotion. This moment means more to me than receiving the award itself, because it is you who made me who I am — and it is happening in the city I grew up in. When I think back to those early days when a few friends and I, knowing nothing about cinema, dreamt of making films, it now fills me with awe," Mohanlal said, drawing repeated applause.
"Whenever I was about to sink, someone always lifted me up. Every art form has evolved with time, and it is through this evolution that I have undertaken this journey," said the actor.
Several of his contemporaries were present at the function. Actor Ambika, who starred opposite him in many films, recalled how respected he was across the South Indian film industry.
“Every time I worked outside Kerala, many actors would ask about Lalettan, and I always felt proud to have acted alongside him,” she said.
