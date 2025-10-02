Patriot teaser sparks buzz: Mammootty, Mohanlal lead star-packed film

The much-anticipated Malayalam action thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, unveiled its official teaser on Thursday, setting off a wave of excitement among film fans. The film brings together superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, marking a rare on-screen collaboration that has already raised massive expectations.

Initially slated for release this month, the film’s launch is now expected to be rescheduled. With the teaser out, anticipation for Patriot has only intensified.

The film has been in the spotlight since its announcement. Mammootty, 74, recently returned to shooting after an eight-month hiatus due to health concerns. Director Narayanan confirmed that nearly 60% of filming is complete, though production slowed while Mammootty underwent treatment in Chennai.

The narrative hints at a controversial government surveillance programme called Periscope, with Kunchacko Boban’s character Daniel at its centre. Nayanthara is heard questioning whether a student laptop scheme is linked to the project, while another voice asks, “Is this program watching them secretly?” The teaser closes with Mammootty challenging someone to complete the line: “Great Indian traitor… or Patriot.”

It then cuts to intense visuals, with Mammootty declaring, “They are going to bring social score to people,” followed by Mohanlal, seemingly in the role of an army general, asking, “There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?”

The teaser opens with a voiceover recalling a time when “this nation was controlled by the two of them,” highlighting the influence and trust earned by the central characters.

Alongside the two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, the film features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and veteran actor Revathy. The star line-up has fuelled further buzz about the project, touted as one of the most ambitious Malayalam films in recent years.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.