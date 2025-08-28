Mammootty, who has been away from the spotlight due to health concerns, makes a striking comeback with Kalamkaval. Sharing screen space with Vinayakan, the megastar takes on a morally complex role that promises to challenge his image.

The teaser, released on Thursday, opens with a suspenseful knock on a door. A voice asks, “Neenga yaaru? (Who are you?),” setting the tone for the tense drama ahead. It then cuts to a police station scene where Azees Nedumangad’s character interrogates someone with visible rage, hinting at revenge as a key theme.

Vinayakan, known for his intense villain portrayals, appears in a more restrained role this time, while Mammootty is introduced in a powerful frame — leaning outside a local shop, cigar in hand, his sharp gaze exuding menace.

The film also stars Jibin Gopinath, Meera Jasmine, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar, with cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and music by Mujeeb Majeed.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.