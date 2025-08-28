The teaser avoids giving away the plot but succeeds in building intrigue
The much-awaited teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s new film Kalamkaval has been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of the veteran actor in a grey-shaded role.
The film marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who previously penned the story for Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.
Mammootty, who has been away from the spotlight due to health concerns, makes a striking comeback with Kalamkaval. Sharing screen space with Vinayakan, the megastar takes on a morally complex role that promises to challenge his image.
The teaser, released on Thursday, opens with a suspenseful knock on a door. A voice asks, “Neenga yaaru? (Who are you?),” setting the tone for the tense drama ahead. It then cuts to a police station scene where Azees Nedumangad’s character interrogates someone with visible rage, hinting at revenge as a key theme.
Vinayakan, known for his intense villain portrayals, appears in a more restrained role this time, while Mammootty is introduced in a powerful frame — leaning outside a local shop, cigar in hand, his sharp gaze exuding menace.
The teaser avoids giving away the plot but succeeds in building intrigue.
The film also stars Jibin Gopinath, Meera Jasmine, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin and Jishnu Sreekumar, with cinematography by Faisal Ali, editing by Praveen Prabhakar, and music by Mujeeb Majeed.
Produced under Mammootty Kampany, Kalamkaval promises a gripping, character-driven thriller. The release date is yet to be announced.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox