Mammootty plays coy on his role in Kalamkaval

The star refuses to confirm his character’s moral side, fuelling fan theories

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Mammootty in Kalamkaval.
Kalamkaval has been drawing attention for months, largely because the makers keep hinting that Mammootty will appear in a role unlike anything he has done before. Industry chatter suggests he plays a character with shades of grey, but no one involved in the film has confirmed it. With the release date fast approaching, curiosity is only growing — and Mammootty is happily feeding the suspense.

‘Not a good soul’

In a recent interview promoting the film, Mammootty was asked directly whether he plays the hero or the villain. He laughed it off, offering only a sly hint: his character is “not a good soul”.

He explained that traditional “hero” roles often come with restrictions. Malayalam cinema, however, has always allowed space for complex antagonists.

“Villains come in all forms. The stereotypes have changed, but some traces of them remain in our mainstream cinema,” he said.

According to him, senior actors get the chance to explore a wider range of characters. “You get more variations,” he added, suggesting that Kalamkaval may be one of those opportunities.

Inspired by real events

Speculation has been rife that the film draws inspiration from the crimes of serial killer Cyanide Mohan. Mammootty made it clear that Kalamkaval is not based on that case specifically. Still, he admitted that “there is an element of Cyanide” in the story.

“The writer and director based it on several real-life stories,” he said, adding to the intrigue without giving away too much.

Certified U/A and ready for release

Kalamkaval is set for a worldwide release on December 5. The Censor Board has cleared the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. Mammootty himself confirmed the news on social media, sparking another wave of excitement among fans.

The film marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who has co-written the script with Jishnu Sreekumar. The cast also includes Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan and other familiar faces. Praveen Prabhakar handles editing, while Faisal Ali is in charge of cinematography. Music comes from young composer Mujeeb Majeed, and Action Santhosh has choreographed the stunts.

Huge buzz after teaser

The teaser has already created strong buzz online, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the makers are holding back. And with Mammootty keeping the biggest secret to himself, the anticipation around Kalamkaval only continues to rise.

Balaram Menon
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
