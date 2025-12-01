Mammootty plays coy on his role in Kalamkaval

The star refuses to confirm his character’s moral side, fuelling fan theories
Kalamkaval has been drawing attention for months, largely because the makers keep hinting that Mammootty will appear in a role unlike anything he has done before. Industry chatter suggests he plays a character with shades of grey, but no one involved in the film has confirmed it. With the release date fast approaching, curiosity is only growing — and Mammootty is happily feeding the suspense.
In a recent interview promoting the film, Mammootty was asked directly whether he plays the hero or the villain. He laughed it off, offering only a sly hint: his character is “not a good soul”.
He explained that traditional “hero” roles often come with restrictions. Malayalam cinema, however, has always allowed space for complex antagonists.
“Villains come in all forms. The stereotypes have changed, but some traces of them remain in our mainstream cinema,” he said.
According to him, senior actors get the chance to explore a wider range of characters. “You get more variations,” he added, suggesting that Kalamkaval may be one of those opportunities.
Speculation has been rife that the film draws inspiration from the crimes of serial killer Cyanide Mohan. Mammootty made it clear that Kalamkaval is not based on that case specifically. Still, he admitted that “there is an element of Cyanide” in the story.
“The writer and director based it on several real-life stories,” he said, adding to the intrigue without giving away too much.
Kalamkaval is set for a worldwide release on December 5. The Censor Board has cleared the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. Mammootty himself confirmed the news on social media, sparking another wave of excitement among fans.
The film marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, who has co-written the script with Jishnu Sreekumar. The cast also includes Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan and other familiar faces. Praveen Prabhakar handles editing, while Faisal Ali is in charge of cinematography. Music comes from young composer Mujeeb Majeed, and Action Santhosh has choreographed the stunts.
The teaser has already created strong buzz online, with fans eagerly waiting to see what the makers are holding back. And with Mammootty keeping the biggest secret to himself, the anticipation around Kalamkaval only continues to rise.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox