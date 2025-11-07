GOLD/FOREX
Mammootty’s ‘Bramayugam’ to be screened at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles

The Malayalam horror-thriller will be the only Indian film screened at the Academy Museum

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Mammootty in Bramayugam (2024)
IMDB

Dubai: Sharing the news on social media, Mammootty wrote, “Excited to share that Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s film series in Los Angeles. Another moment of pride for the entire team!”

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios, Bramayugam blends folklore, mythology, and psychological horror. It stars Mammootty in a chillingly memorable role as Kodumon Potti, alongside Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan.

The film’s recognition in Los Angeles comes shortly after Mammootty won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the same movie. The veteran star dedicated the honour to his fans, thanking the audience for embracing his complex character.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty also congratulated fellow winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, including Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, and the teams behind Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Bougainvillaea.

Bramayugam, the second instalment in Rahul Sadasivan’s growing horror universe following Bhoothakaalam (2022), continues to draw praise for its atmospheric storytelling and Mammootty’s commanding screen presence — proving once again that the 73-year-old legend remains at the forefront of Indian cinema’s global journey.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
