The Malayalam horror-thriller will be the only Indian film screened at the Academy Museum
Dubai: Sharing the news on social media, Mammootty wrote, “Excited to share that Bramayugam will be screened as the only Indian film at the Academy Museum’s film series in Los Angeles. Another moment of pride for the entire team!”
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan and produced by Night Shift Studios in collaboration with YNOT Studios, Bramayugam blends folklore, mythology, and psychological horror. It stars Mammootty in a chillingly memorable role as Kodumon Potti, alongside Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan.
The film’s recognition in Los Angeles comes shortly after Mammootty won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the same movie. The veteran star dedicated the honour to his fans, thanking the audience for embracing his complex character.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty also congratulated fellow winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, including Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, and the teams behind Manjummel Boys, Premalu, and Bougainvillaea.
Bramayugam, the second instalment in Rahul Sadasivan’s growing horror universe following Bhoothakaalam (2022), continues to draw praise for its atmospheric storytelling and Mammootty’s commanding screen presence — proving once again that the 73-year-old legend remains at the forefront of Indian cinema’s global journey.
With inputs from IANS
