Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback in an army uniform takes fans down memory lane

Unseen photo shoot revives memories of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fauji’ debut before global fame

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Instagram/Colston Julian

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for portraying men in uniform across some of his most memorable roles, has once again stepped into an army outfit — this time for a recently revealed, never-before-seen photo shoot by photographer Colston Julian. The images, which quickly went viral, show Khan dressed as his iconic character Abhimanyu Rai from the television series Fauji (1988). This show first introduced him to Indian audiences and laid the foundation for his cinematic journey.

Captured at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, the monochrome portraits exude a blend of nostalgia and reverence. Khan appears in full Indian Army regalia, his name tag reading “Abhimanyu Rai”, a nod to the young cadet who made him a household name. For many fans, the photo shoot feels like a time capsule — a return to a simpler era before the superstardom that would define his later films, such as Army, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Jawan.

The online reaction was immediate and heartfelt. Admirers praised the authenticity of the look and reminisced about Khan’s early ambition to join the Indian Army, a dream he once mentioned in interviews before acting took centre stage in his life.

Beyond the nostalgia, the unseen photographs offer something more profound — a reminder of how far the actor has travelled, from a Delhi theatre enthusiast and television newcomer to one of the most recognised film personalities in the world. In an age of curated celebrity imagery, these candid frames capture the rare essence of humility, discipline, and reflection — values that have accompanied Shah Rukh Khan from his Fauji days to his reign as the global “King of Bollywood.”

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
