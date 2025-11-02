GOLD/FOREX
Shah Rukh Khan 'can't meet fans outside Mannat on birthday'

It's a safety issue, he explains

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Shah Rukh Khan has in the past hung out with fans on his birthday. Here he is on the Mannat balcony,
Fans and well-wishers of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who were hoping to see him outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, will be disappointed today.

On November 2, Khan turned 60, and usually he spends some time interacting with his fans outside his home. However, this time around, the Jawan actor tweeted: "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love you all…"

While some fans expressed their disappointment in not seeing him, others were determined to wish him well.

On his birthday, he gave his fans a treat - his first look from the upcoming film King, which will also see his daughter, Suhana Khan, cast. The teaser shows Khan with blonde hair, a first for the hero.

