On November 2, Khan turned 60, and usually he spends some time interacting with his fans outside his home. However, this time around, the Jawan actor tweeted: "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will. Was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing love. Love you all…"