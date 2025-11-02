Shashi Tharoor on why Shah Rukh Khan's age can't be confirmed

He went on to compare Khan’s ‘reverse ageing’ to that of Brad Pitt’s in the movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, where his character has a fictional condition that causes him to grow younger every year. “I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse,” he wrote.

Khan turned 60 on November 2, and while most wished him in a straightforward manner, the witty Tharoor took to X to call Khan’s ageing kind of ‘suspicious’. He wrote: A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed."

