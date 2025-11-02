Shashi Tharoor on why Shah Rukh Khan's age can't be confirmed

The Indian politician says he seems to be getting younger every year
Indian politician Shashi Tharoor wished Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday in an unusual way.
Khan turned 60 on November 2, and while most wished him in a straightforward manner, the witty Tharoor took to X to call Khan’s ageing kind of ‘suspicious’. He wrote: A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidence—specifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly younger—the claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed."
He went on to compare Khan’s ‘reverse ageing’ to that of Brad Pitt’s in the movie 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’, where his character has a fictional condition that causes him to grow younger every year. “I suspect the official story is a cover-up & that SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse,” he wrote.
He provided the following evidence:
“1. His energy levels today seem higher than they were 20 years ago.
2. His hairstyle has become progressively more youthful.
3. There are no wrinkles a decent lighting crew can't explain away.”
He went on to say, “I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don’t expect to be around when he turns into a child star.”
Finally, he ended on a sweet note, congratulating Khan for hitting the milestone. “Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come,” he said.
Meanwhile, news reports maintain that the actor was born on Nov 2, 1965.
