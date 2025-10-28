Dubai to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with grand film festival across UAE cinemas

Timed to coincide with his birthday week, the festival will screen some of his most iconic blockbusters—from Dil Se and Devdas to Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and his recent global smash hit Jawan. Each film represents a defining moment in his journey from Delhi theatre actor to the world’s most beloved superstar, whose influence transcends borders, languages, and generations.

“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together," said Khan in a press release.