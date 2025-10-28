GOLD/FOREX
Dubai to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with grand film festival across UAE cinemas

Khan's most iconic blockbusters—from Dil Se and Devdas to Main Hoon Na, will be screened

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.
Yash Raj Films

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just a movie star—he is a global emotion.

This November, fans in the UAE will have the exclusive opportunity to celebrate the King of Bollywood’s birthday in the most spectacular fashion, as a special Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival lights up cinema screens across the country.

Organised in collaboration with Yash Raj Films International, the festival is a tribute to SRK’s unparalleled legacy and his profound cultural impact on millions around the world.

Timed to coincide with his birthday week, the festival will screen some of his most iconic blockbusters—from Dil Se and Devdas to Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and his recent global smash hit Jawan. Each film represents a defining moment in his journey from Delhi theatre actor to the world’s most beloved superstar, whose influence transcends borders, languages, and generations.
“Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together," said Khan in a press release.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of International Distribution at YRF, added:
“Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon and an enduring emotion—one who unites audiences across age groups, cultures, and nations. YRF International is proud to present this festival showcasing his unmatched versatility and the timeless joy he brings to audiences around the globe.”

For UAE fans, this is more than a film series—it is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the man who transformed Bollywood into a global heartbeat. As the world gathers to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the UAE takes centre stage in honouring the King of Cinema with the tribute he truly deserves.

