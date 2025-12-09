Shah Rukh Khan turns Dubai Expo into a 'concert': 6000 fans cheer as superstar shares life lessons

Bollywood superstar shares life lessons and laughs, lighting up Dubai Expo crowd
Dubai: Over 6,000 people gathered at Expo City's Dubai Exhibition Centre today, turning the venue into an electrifying hub of energy and excitement as Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated appearance. The crowd was so massive that SRK joked, “It feels like a concert out here!”
He was in Dubai to drum up excitement for Shahrukz by Danube, the celebrity-backed real estate project on Sheikh Zayed Road, and he did so in true SRK style — mixing humour, warmth, and heartfelt reflections.
Speaking to his frenzied fans, he shared his simple but powerful philosophy on life and success:
“If you want to change something in life — whether it’s monetary, emotional, happiness — you have to work hard for it. Give it the best you’ve got.”
He added that he encourages everyone around him to live fully and without fear. This belief rings true for his kids, Suhana and Aaryan.
“I tell them: I’m there for you. Make mistakes, please. Go ahead and live life to the fullest. Work very hard, and play even harder.” He even rattled off a dialogue from his movie Jawan about not touching his kids if they mess up without seeking permission from dad! Perhaps it was a cheeky reference to what his son faced when caught in a substance use scenario.
SRK also spoke about faith as a grounding force in his journey: “I’m a big believer in God… just a free being in Allah. And I feel free. I want everyone who prays for me to pray well — not because I want it, but because this journey has been pure hard work. That’s the real theme of my life: hard work.”
He concluded with his characteristic humility:“In the end, I know this much — it was never about the money.”
He also peppered his chat with his iconic charm, saying: “I’d like to see this because this is such a large gathering… from the bottom of my heart, all of you here — thank you for making me the star that I am. Thank you.”
The crowd’s response — shouts, cheers, and countless phones raised high — proved once again that few stars can command devotion like Shah Rukh Khan.
From heartfelt reflections to playful jokes, SRK owned the stage, leaving a lasting impression on over 7,000 fans at Expo.
