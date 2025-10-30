Here’s a throwback to when Khan held court at Palazzo Versace Dubai while promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal — and what unfolded was pure SRK theatre: a heady mix of charm, self-deprecating wit, and that rare, old-school belief in love that feels almost rebellious in today’s cynical world.

“As strange and as mushy as it sounds, I believe that someone, somewhere is made for you,” he told us, his voice soft but certain. “I believe in everlasting love. Honestly, I don’t sell the idea of everlasting love in my films — I believe in it.”

Clad in green cargo pants, white sneakers, and a red plaid shirt, Khan was the boyish dreamer who made an entire generation believe in love again.

‘Everlasting love exists — even if it changes shape’

In the 2017 Imtiaz Ali film, Khan played Harinder “Harry” Singh, a tour guide in Europe who helps his client, Sejal (Anushka Sharma), retrace her steps to find her missing engagement ring. The film’s romantic premise mirrored Khan’s own belief in love that endures, even when imperfect.

“Every couple has a unique love equation,” he explained. “It may not fit our definition of love, but it exists. Even if there are issues, you can work through them.”