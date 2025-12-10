How Shah Rukh Khan gave Dubai cancer survivor hope and will to live — and became face of a business tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

I saw the stirring scene unfold: the wife, sitting in a wheelchair with a head scarf, smiling through tears, while the superstar joked with her over the call, asking how it felt to now have two men in her life. Then came the magic moment — Shah Rukh Khan serenaded her to the tune of “Do Dil Mile”, and they danced together on stage. She was frail, while he did the hook step and that famous 'arms-wide-open-for-love' pose.

The husband told over 6,000 fans gathered at Expo City for the tower launch, “Ever since Shah Rukh came into her life, even her test results improved. He has that effect on people — he is truly the king of people’s hearts.”

Shah Rukh Khan came to Dubai for business, but the story shows how an off-stage interaction can resonate as strongly as the main event. And, in the end, the commercial tower now also carries a face associated with both popularity and approachability.

In a world where public figures are often judged solely by box office numbers or commercial success, this incident stands out as an example of how personal interactions can leave a lasting impression. For one cancer survivor in Dubai, a brief conversation, a song, and a dance made a tangible difference.

Cynics in the room even joked that, as far as endorsement backstories go, this one is really a keeper. But all snarky jokes aside, this episode also shows that celebrity influence isn’t only about films or endorsements. Small, human moments — a conversation on a flight, a Zoom call, shared laughter, even a song — can have a real impact on people’s lives.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.