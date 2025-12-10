GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

How Shah Rukh Khan gave Dubai cancer survivor hope and will to live — and became face of a business tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

This episode shows that Shah Rukh Khan has this insane ability to touch people's lives

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Fans cheer as Shah Rukh Khan delivers heartfelt insights at Dubai event
Fans cheer as Shah Rukh Khan delivers heartfelt insights at Dubai event
Salamatt Husain/Gulf News

Dubai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan came to Dubai for a business launch, but the story that touched my heart didn’t happen on stage — it started on a flight, completely by chance.

The founder and chairman of Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, happened to be on the same flight as Shah Rukh Khan.

During their conversation, he mentioned that his wife, who was battling cancer, was Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan. I thought it was just a passing comment — until I learned what happened next.

Shah Rukh Khan, moved by the story, personally called her over Zoom. He read prayers for her recovery and encouraged her in a way that went far beyond mere words.

The husband told over 6,000 fans gathered at Expo City for the tower launch, “Ever since Shah Rukh came into her life, even her test results improved. He has that effect on people — he is truly the king of people’s hearts.”

I saw the stirring scene unfold: the wife, sitting in a wheelchair with a head scarf, smiling through tears, while the superstar joked with her over the call, asking how it felt to now have two men in her life. Then came the magic moment — Shah Rukh Khan serenaded her to the tune of “Do Dil Mile”, and they danced together on stage. She was frail, while he did the hook step and that famous 'arms-wide-open-for-love' pose.

Her husband said the encounter lifted her spirits in ways that medicine alone could not. “From that day on, she felt stronger, more positive. He made her feel like a queen,” he said.

What makes this story particularly interesting is how it eventually led to a professional collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan, who met the construction company head on a routine flight, ended up becoming the face of the Danube project.

Cynics in the room even joked that, as far as endorsement backstories go, this one is really a keeper. But all snarky jokes aside, this episode also shows that celebrity influence isn’t only about films or endorsements. Small, human moments — a conversation on a flight, a Zoom call, shared laughter, even a song — can have a real impact on people’s lives.

In this case, a fan’s experience of hope and encouragement coincided with a professional outcome.

In a world where public figures are often judged solely by box office numbers or commercial success, this incident stands out as an example of how personal interactions can leave a lasting impression. For one cancer survivor in Dubai, a brief conversation, a song, and a dance made a tangible difference.

Shah Rukh Khan came to Dubai for business, but the story shows how an off-stage interaction can resonate as strongly as the main event. And, in the end, the commercial tower now also carries a face associated with both popularity and approachability.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodBollywood iconsshah rukh khanDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fans cheer as Shah Rukh Khan delivers heartfelt insights at Dubai event

SRK turns Dubai Expo into a concert, thrills 6,000 fans

2m read
Danube Properties launches ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’

Danube Properties launches ‘SHAHRUKHZ by Danube’

2m read
When Shah Rukh Khan faked an epileptic fit to bunk a class with friends

SRK honoured as Dubai unveils tower named after him

1m read
Sidharth Malhotra on how to smell divine like Shah Rukh Khan

Sidharth Malhotra talks perfumes, Shah Rukh Khan scent

3m read