How Shah Rukh Khan gave Dubai cancer survivor hope and will to live — and became face of a business tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

This episode shows that Shah Rukh Khan has this insane ability to touch people's lives
Dubai: Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan came to Dubai for a business launch, but the story that touched my heart didn’t happen on stage — it started on a flight, completely by chance.
The founder and chairman of Danube Group, Rizwan Sajan, happened to be on the same flight as Shah Rukh Khan.
During their conversation, he mentioned that his wife, who was battling cancer, was Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan. I thought it was just a passing comment — until I learned what happened next.
Shah Rukh Khan, moved by the story, personally called her over Zoom. He read prayers for her recovery and encouraged her in a way that went far beyond mere words.
The husband told over 6,000 fans gathered at Expo City for the tower launch, “Ever since Shah Rukh came into her life, even her test results improved. He has that effect on people — he is truly the king of people’s hearts.”
I saw the stirring scene unfold: the wife, sitting in a wheelchair with a head scarf, smiling through tears, while the superstar joked with her over the call, asking how it felt to now have two men in her life. Then came the magic moment — Shah Rukh Khan serenaded her to the tune of “Do Dil Mile”, and they danced together on stage. She was frail, while he did the hook step and that famous 'arms-wide-open-for-love' pose.
Her husband said the encounter lifted her spirits in ways that medicine alone could not. “From that day on, she felt stronger, more positive. He made her feel like a queen,” he said.
What makes this story particularly interesting is how it eventually led to a professional collaboration. Shah Rukh Khan, who met the construction company head on a routine flight, ended up becoming the face of the Danube project.
Cynics in the room even joked that, as far as endorsement backstories go, this one is really a keeper. But all snarky jokes aside, this episode also shows that celebrity influence isn’t only about films or endorsements. Small, human moments — a conversation on a flight, a Zoom call, shared laughter, even a song — can have a real impact on people’s lives.
In this case, a fan’s experience of hope and encouragement coincided with a professional outcome.
In a world where public figures are often judged solely by box office numbers or commercial success, this incident stands out as an example of how personal interactions can leave a lasting impression. For one cancer survivor in Dubai, a brief conversation, a song, and a dance made a tangible difference.
Shah Rukh Khan came to Dubai for business, but the story shows how an off-stage interaction can resonate as strongly as the main event. And, in the end, the commercial tower now also carries a face associated with both popularity and approachability.
