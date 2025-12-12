Flying to Dubai with Emirates? Get a free dinner cruise and museum entry

Emirates to give Dubai visitors complimentary access to two top attractions this winter
Dubai: Emirates is adding a special incentive for travellers heading to Dubai this winter, offering complimentary access to two of the city’s most popular experiences, a sunset dinner cruise on Dubai Marina and entry to the Arte Museum Dubai.
The airline announced that customers booking return flights to Dubai between December 8 and 21, 2025 for travel from January 7 to March 18, 2026, will receive free access to both attractions. The offer is part of Emirates’ broader effort to enhance the Dubai visit experience as the city gears up for a busy tourism season.
“Dubai remains one of the world’s most exciting destinations, and we’re always delighted to give our customers even more reasons to visit,” the airline said in a statement.
Travellers will be treated to a 90-minute sunset dinner cruise aboard the 125-foot Xclusive Yachts glass houseboat, offering panoramic views of Dubai Marina’s skyline. The experience includes a full international buffet and live music performed onboard as the sun sets over the Arabian Gulf.
Emirates described the experience as a way for travellers to “see Dubai from a different perspective while enjoying superb hospitality and skyline views in one of the city’s most vibrant settings.”
The second complimentary experience grants visitors entry to Arte Museum Dubai, one of the UAE’s newest immersive digital art spaces. The museum blends digital landscapes, light, soundscapes, and fragrance design to create what organisers call “a multi-sensory journey through art and emotion.”
By including the Arte Museum in its offer, Emirates aims to highlight Dubai’s growing appeal beyond traditional sightseeing, as the city expands its footprint in culture and creative tourism.emirates
In addition to the winter offer, Emirates continues to promote its My Emirates Pass, which converts a boarding pass into a citywide discount card valid at more than 700 restaurants, attractions, and retail outlets.
Members of the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme can also earn and redeem Miles with a network of global and local partners, including Dubai Duty Free, The Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, and Emirates Holidays. Skywards members travelling on Emirates also receive complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi.
