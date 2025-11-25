Free Starlink Wi-Fi on Emirates, flydubai: Launch date, roll-out plan, benefits revealed

Elon Musk’s Starlink allows fliers to stream movies, game, make video calls, remote work
Dubai: Starting November 2025, Emirates passengers will be able to enjoy free, ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi on Boeing 777 flights, with the service extending fleet-wide by mid-2027 and Airbus A380 installations starting early 2026.
Meanwhile, flydubai will follow in 2026, outfitting its entire Boeing 737 fleet with Starlink, offering similarly fast, uninterrupted connectivity to passengers on over 100 destinations.
Now, why is this such a big deal? Because service will allow Emirates and Dubai travellers stream movies, game, make video calls, work remotely, and browse social media seamlessly on both seatback screens and personal devices.
No. Emirates will offer Starlink Wi-Fi free of charge in all cabin classes on equipped aircraft with simple one-click access requiring no payment or loyalty program membership.
flydubai is also committed to providing this high-bandwidth internet free for customers, redefining the inflight experience without extra fees.
Starlink’s ground-quality internet at cruising altitude means UAE travellers can stay truly connected in the air, maintaining productivity, entertainment, and communication seamlessly throughout their journey.
For business and leisure travellers alike, this means real-time work, video calls, streaming, or gaming on long-haul and regional flights with the reliability and speed similar to being on the ground.
Stay connected everywhere: With reliable internet at cruising altitude, passengers can keep in touch with family, friends, or colleagues from takeoff to landing.
Work on the go: Business travellers can send emails, join video meetings, and work online as smoothly as if they were on the ground.
Better entertainment: Access to live TV, movies, music, and gaming with lightning-fast speeds makes flights more enjoyable.
Multiple devices: Everyone can connect their phone, tablet, or laptop at the same time without loss of speed or quality.
Seamless online gaming: Low latency and high speeds make playing games mid-flight possible without frustrating delays.
It uses a large network of small satellites orbiting very close to Earth—about 342 miles up—compared to older satellites that are much higher (over 22,000 miles). This means your internet request travels a shorter distance, reducing delays and making your connection quicker.
With Starlink, you get download speeds of about 100 to 250 Mbps, and upload speeds of 10 to 25 Mbps, which is faster than traditional in-flight Wi-Fi.
It also has very low latency, around 25 to 44 milliseconds, meaning your videos, games, and video calls respond almost instantly. This combination makes it easier to enjoy streaming, gaming, and video chats without pauses or delays, even thousands of feet in the air.
Along with Emirates and flydubai, global carriers like Qatar Airways have also embraced Starlink to upgrade inflight connectivity, signalling a shift in the region’s airlines toward next-generation satellite internet technology.
On a personal note, I had tried this service onboard Qatar Airways earlier this year. And to-date, it still amazes me how the Wi-Fi onboard the aircraft was so much faster than the one I had at home.
Still, all of this raises the bigger question: Is internet connectivity now a basic need?
