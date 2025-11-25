Free Starlink Wi-Fi on Emirates, flydubai: Launch date, roll-out plan, benefits revealed

Free, super-fast Wi-Fi: Passengers can browse, stream movies, play games, and video call without slowdowns or buffering, for free on Emirates and flydubai flights equipped with Starlink.

Stay connected everywhere: With reliable internet at cruising altitude, passengers can keep in touch with family, friends, or colleagues from takeoff to landing.

Work on the go: Business travellers can send emails, join video meetings, and work online as smoothly as if they were on the ground.

Better entertainment: Access to live TV, movies, music, and gaming with lightning-fast speeds makes flights more enjoyable.

Multiple devices: Everyone can connect their phone, tablet, or laptop at the same time without loss of speed or quality.