Mammootty won Best Actor for the film Bramayugam
The 55th Kerala State Film Awards are officially out, and Malayalam cinema is shining brighter than ever. Mammootty bagged Best Actor for Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza claimed Best Actress for her stellar performance in Feminichi Fathima. But the biggest winner of the night: Manjummel Boys, scooping Best Film, Best Director for Chidambaram S Poduval, Best Character Artist (Male) for Soubin Shahir, plus Best Cinematography and Best Lyrics—clearly a film that had it all.
The awards, chaired by Fisheries, Culture, and Youth Welfare Minister Saji Cherian, saw 128 films submitted this year, with 26 shortlisted after grueling daily screenings. The seven-member jury, led by veteran actor Prakash Raj, left no stone unturned in selecting the cream of the crop.
Below is the director Chidambaram S Poduval (Manjummel Boys) earlier interview:
Best Film: Manjummel Boys
Best Actor: Mammootty (Bramayugam)
Best Actress: Shamla Hamza (Feminichi Fathima)
Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval (Manjummel Boys)
Best Character Artist (Male):
Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys)
Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)
Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose (Nadanna Sambhavam)
Best Music Director: – (not specified in the source)
Best Debut Director: Fasil Muhammed (Feminichi Fathima)
Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid (Manjummel Boys)
Best Popular Film: Premalu
Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Film Book: Star Actresses (Author: C. Meenakshi)
Best Art Director: Ajayan Chalissery
Best Playback Singer (Male): K. S. Harisankar
Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy
Best Lyrics: Vedan (Manjummel Boys)
Best Story Writer: Prasanna Vithanage (Paradise)
Best Dubbing Artist: Vaikom Bhasi
Best Costume Design: Sameera Saneesh (Rekhachithram and Bougainvillea)
Best Makeup Artist: Ronex Xavier
Best Sound Design: – (not specified in the source)
Special Jury Awards:
Paradise (film)
Jyothirmayi
Darshana Rajendran
Tovino Thomas
Asif Ali
