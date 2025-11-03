The 55th Kerala State Film Awards are officially out, and Malayalam cinema is shining brighter than ever. Mammootty bagged Best Actor for Bramayugam, while Shamla Hamza claimed Best Actress for her stellar performance in Feminichi Fathima. But the biggest winner of the night: Manjummel Boys, scooping Best Film, Best Director for Chidambaram S Poduval, Best Character Artist (Male) for Soubin Shahir, plus Best Cinematography and Best Lyrics—clearly a film that had it all.