Mammootty is officially back in action filming with Mohanlal after cancer rumours: 'The camera is calling'

The actor thanked his legion of Malayali fans on being patient during his short absence
Dubai: Malayalam actor Mammootty is officially back in action — and he made sure to break the news himself. On Tuesday, the megastar casually dropped a photo on his socials, rocking sunglasses and leaning against his car like the comeback king he is.
“Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren’t enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling…,” he wrote along with a smiley, sending his fandom into a collective meltdown.
The post was instantly showered with likes and comments, just as paparazzi reports confirmed sightings of the actor at the airport, en route to Hyderabad.
Why Hyderabad? Because Mammootty is jumping straight into the next schedule of Mahesh Narayanan’s big, buzzy multistarrer — code-named MMMN for now. (Though co-star Mohanlal couldn’t resist spilling the beans earlier, revealing its real title to be Patriot.)
This isn’t just any project — it’s a glossy political espionage thriller with an ensemble lineup that screams blockbuster: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and more.
Behind the camera is Manush Nandan, the man who shot Dunki and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Producers Anto Joseph, C R Salim and Subhash Manuel are bankrolling the film, which kicked off shooting in Sri Lanka back in November 2024.
Needless to say, Mammootty’s “I’m back” update hit like a shot of adrenaline across social media. Colleagues, fans, and well-wishers flooded timelines with relief and excitement.
His short disappearance from sets had set the rumour mill buzzing with health concerns, but the actor’s team had always insisted it was just a temporary break. Now, his stylish re-entry has settled the debate once and for all.
And it’s not just Patriot on the horizon. Mammootty will next appear in Kalamkaval with Vinayakan, where he’s rumoured to play a morally complex role. He’s also been lending his legendary voice to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, voicing Moothon — a character fans can expect to hear again in upcoming instalments of Arun Dominic’s folklore-inspired saga. Bottom line? Mammootty’s break is over, the shades are on, and the camera’s rolling again.
