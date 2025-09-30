Mammootty is officially back in action filming with Mohanlal after cancer rumours: 'The camera is calling'

“Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break. Words aren’t enough to thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling…,” he wrote along with a smiley, sending his fandom into a collective meltdown.

Dubai: Malayalam actor Mammootty is officially back in action — and he made sure to break the news himself. On Tuesday, the megastar casually dropped a photo on his socials, rocking sunglasses and leaning against his car like the comeback king he is.

And it’s not just Patriot on the horizon. Mammootty will next appear in Kalamkaval with Vinayakan, where he’s rumoured to play a morally complex role. He’s also been lending his legendary voice to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, voicing Moothon — a character fans can expect to hear again in upcoming instalments of Arun Dominic’s folklore-inspired saga. Bottom line? Mammootty’s break is over, the shades are on, and the camera’s rolling again.

His short disappearance from sets had set the rumour mill buzzing with health concerns, but the actor’s team had always insisted it was just a temporary break. Now, his stylish re-entry has settled the debate once and for all.

