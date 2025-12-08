From horses to K9 demos: 300 students join Dubai Police winter forum

Hands-on horsemanship, creative workshops and police demos make winter break fun
Dubai Police on Monday launched the 10th edition of its Winter Equestrian Forum, with 300 students enrolling in the two-week programme aimed at helping youth make productive use of their winter break while learning equestrian skills and national values.
Organised by the Mounted Police Station, the forum was inaugurated at the Al Aweer facility in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Dhahi Al Jallaf, Director of the Mounted Police Station, Major Hamad Al Shamsi, his deputy, alongside specialised officers, horse care staff and participating students.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Jallaf said the initiative reflects the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to strengthen engagement with all segments of society, particularly youth, and encourage them to invest free time in beneficial activities.
“Learning horsemanship and horse care is deeply rooted in the UAE’s national heritage,” Al Jallaf added.
Students receive hands-on training from qualified specialists, gaining both theoretical knowledge and practical skills by the end of the programme. Reaching its 10th edition, the forum demonstrates its success and the confidence parents place in the initiative.
The programme features a mix of recreational, sporting, cultural and awareness activities designed to promote teamwork, social bonding and personal development.
Major Al Shamsi highlighted sessions organised with Dubai Police’s Hemaya International Centre covering topics such as the dangers of drug use, Wudeema’s Child Law, and safe social media practices.
Creative workshops in collaboration with Studio Al Sunna allow students to explore artistic skills, while other highlights include luxury police patrol demonstrations, appearances by police mascots Mansour and Amina, and live sessions with K9 teams from the Security Inspection Department.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox