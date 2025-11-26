Modon expands global portfolio with investment in US Equestrian destination developer

Modon strengthens its portfolio with a move into Florida’s luxury equestrian market
Dubai: Modon Holding has taken a strategic stake in Wellington Lifestyle Partners, marking a significant expansion of its global portfolio and its first direct investment in an equestrian-led development in the US. The move places Abu Dhabi’s master developer at the centre of a major ultra-luxury, mixed-use project in Wellington, Palm Beach County, one of the world’s most recognised equestrian destinations.
The investment brings Modon into a consortium working to elevate the Wellington International equestrian showgrounds and develop a multi-asset luxury destination centred on sport, hospitality and high-end residential living. The planned development features premium residences, a boutique hotel, a commercial marketplace and a championship golf course, reinforcing Wellington’s standing as the global home of equestrian sport.
"By extending our reach to the United States, we are furthering Modon’s role in delivering sustainable destinations that embody quality, innovation and cultural connection," said Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding.
Modon’s investment gives it a pathway into a wider portfolio of lifestyle and sports assets operated by Wellington Lifestyle Partners. These include the iconic Wellington International showgrounds, The Wanderers Club country club, and The Wellington, a private residential community set to open in 2028 with 253 homes anchored by a golf course designed by David McLay Kidd. A planned lifestyle marketplace featuring luxury hospitality, homes, shops and restaurants will further expand the masterplan.
The deal also includes a strategic licence agreement allowing Modon to deploy the Wellington International brand and intellectual property across select international markets. Modon will also become a premier sponsor of the Winter Equestrian Festival and the Adequan Global Dressage Festival, the world’s largest hunter, jumper and dressage competitions that attract more than 250,000 visitors and exhibitors each year.
The investment cements Modon’s global ambitions across high-value, mixed-use and lifestyle developments, adding a strategic US foothold to a portfolio that spans some of the most prominent destination projects in the region and beyond.
